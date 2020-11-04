World’s Most Powerful Combat Aircraft Jet Engine Is Back In Production For Russia’s New Bombers

A Tupolev Tu-160M Blackjack swing-wing strategic bomber took to the air yesterday with a new engine. This marks a major development in Russia’s ongoing program to relaunch production of the Cold War-era missile-carrier. Since no photos of the re-engined bomber have so far been released, it’s not yet possible to determine the identity of the particular Blackjack, or whether all four of the turbofans are already installed. The United Aircraft Corporation, which now has manufacturing responsibility for the Blackjack, announced that the “deeply modernized” Tu-160M had performed its first flight with its new serial-production NK-32-02 engines at the Kazan Aircraft Production Association airfield in southwest Russia on November 3, 2020. The flight lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes and saw the bomber climb to a height of over 19,000 feet, with the crew led by test pilot Anri Naskidyants.

Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported that the flight went smoothly, adding that the aircraft “was equipped with new flight and navigation equipment, an onboard communications system, modernized control system, radar, and electronic countermeasures system.”

Lack of engines had been a serious hurdle in Moscow’s ambitious plans to restart production of the Blackjack, which had originally come to a halt in 1994 after just 36 examples - three of them non-flying static test airframes - had been completed. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, 10 of the Tu-160s left in Ukrainian territory were scrapped. Another four of the bombers were left unfinished on the assembly line and two of these were eventually completed in 1999 and 2007. Today, the Russian Aerospace Forces fleet is thought to include around 17 Blackjacks, which have performed a number of high-profile long-range missions in recent years, as well as regular “patrol” flights close to NATO’s borders. Then, in April 2015, Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu announced that production of the Tu-160 was to be resumed. Ahead of this, the Kuznetsov company in Russia’s southwestern city of Samara received a contract to restart production of the Blackjack’s NK-32 turbofans, now producing an improved NK-32-02 version. The first of these engines was planned to be ready for tests in 2016 and some observers have expected that the same powerplant to be used in Russia’s still-secretive and still-unseen PAK DA new-generation bomber. As well as powering new-build Blackjacks, the NK-32-02 is required to keep Tu-160s from the original production run operational.

ALEX BELTYUKOV/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS One of the Tu-160s from the original production run, Aleksandr Novikov, over the River Volga during a mission from its home base at Engels in the Saratov Region.

The Kuznetsov NK-32, as installed in the original Tu-160, is widely reported as the most powerful combat aircraft engine in the world, developing over 55,000 pounds of thrust at full afterburner. While the NK-32-02 is considered a “new” engine, it actually dates back to the mid-1980s, when the Soviet Union canceled its production on cost grounds. The improvements over the initial design included new blades for the compressor and turbine, plus more efficient cooling. The NK-32-02 is understood to have the same output as the original powerplant but offers increased efficiency, extending the bomber’s range by around 1,000 kilometers, or just over 620 miles, according to Russian media reports. Tupolev has in the past claimed a 13 percent overall range increase. The program to get the Blackjack back into production has been a protracted one, perhaps not altogether surprisingly, as the effort to reinstate a production line and setup required tooling after decades of inactivity is considerable. In January 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the next 10 new-build Blackjacks, which cost around $270 million per copy. Plans called for a first example for the Russian Aerospace Forces to be rolled out in 2021; according to RIA Novosti, this schedule is still on track. In the past, the Russian Aerospace Forces have declared a requirement for at least 50 new-build Tu-160M aircraft.

MAKSIM BOGODVID/SPUTNIK VIA AP One of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ original batch of Tu-160s undergoes overhaul in Kazan in 2016.

Upgrade program In parallel with the new-production Blackjacks, Russia has been busy with a mid-life upgrade program for its existing Tu-160s, including new mission systems and avionics. Originally, the existing bombers were to be designated Tu-160M after completing their upgrade, while the new-build aircraft would be designated Tu-160M2. This has now been rationalized, and both variants are now known as Tu-160Ms. Therefore, the first aircraft to be re-engined with the new NK-32-02 turbofans is not a new-build Blackjack, but either an example from the earlier production batch that has been brought up to Tu-160M status or a prototype for the new-build aircraft constructed using one of the two incomplete airframes from the original production run. One of these two unfinished aircraft has been completed as a Tu-160M, perhaps to serve as a proof-of-concept for the new-build bombers. This aircraft was rolled out in November 2017 and began flight trials in January 2018. It is named Petr Deyneken after the former Russian Air Force chief.

UAC The most recent Blackjack to be completed is Petr Deyneken, which has been finished to Tu-160M standard.