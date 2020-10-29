Taiwan Disguises Armored Vehicles As Cranes And Scrapheaps During Urban Warfare Maneuvers

The lengths that Taiwan’s Republic of China Army goes to ensure its armored vehicles might survive a potential invasion from the Chinese mainland were made abundantly clear during the country’s latest series of war games. The recent Combat Readiness Week brought images of tanks and other armored vehicles hidden in urban environments using some ingenious camouflage methods, including hiding them under junk and making them look like civilian construction equipment. While it’s commonplace for military vehicles operating in rural terrain to be liberally adorned with foliage, the same technique can have a place in the cityscape too. A photo released by the Republic of China (ROC) Military News Agency showed several M113 armored personnel carrier variants sheltered under a highway bridge and covered in the types of ferns and ivy that might grow through the cracks in these urban environments.

ROC MILITARY NEWS AGENCY An M113 armored personnel carrier concealed under a bridge.

More extreme measures to blend into the backdrop of the city included what appeared to be a Clouded Leopard 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle adapted to look like a yellow civilian crane. The effect was achieved using a combination of yellow-painted wooden boards and fabric. Perhaps even more extraordinary are the photos showing at least one main battle tank — presumably an example of the Cold War-era American-made M60A3 Patton, or a locally upgraded CM-11 and CM-12 Brave Tiger — hidden in what looks like a scrapyard. The tank is swathed in a metallic-effect fabric covering that blends in remarkably well with the surrounding scrap metal, some of which also adorns the tank, including obscuring its barrel.

A statement from Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND) spokesman Shih Shun-wen, quoted by Janes, explained that personnel from an unnamed ROC Army armored brigade had been tasked to attach suitable foliage to netting covering their vehicles, as well as to use urban features to provide visual cover. Other ROC Army units confirmed to have taken part in the maneuvers were the 33rd Chemical Warfare Group, which provided both nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) detection vehicles and disinfection vehicles, and the 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade. The latter moved at night from a mountain base into a civilian area in New Taipei, according to Taiwan News. Army Aviation units included the 601st Aviation Special Forces Brigade, whose AH-64E Apache gunships and recently delivered UH-60M Black Hawk transport helicopters were expected to land next to a major railway station in the city of Hsinchu, before conducting a “hot” refueling and rearming exercise. The MND confirmed that one of the aims of the drill was for the ROC Army to enhance its “concealment, camouflage, deception, and maneuverability capabilities, according to the principle of ‘fight wherever the battle is’.” While this type of deceptive camouflage is pretty unusual nowadays, it has a distinguished history, dating back to World War II, when armored vehicles were “modded” to look like their civilian counterparts, typically commercial trucks. This kind of tactic was used perhaps most famously by the British Eighth Army in the Western Desert.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/PUBLIC DOMAIN A British Army Crusader tank with its “truck” camouflage erected, in October 1942.