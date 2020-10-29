The Littoral Combat Ship USS Detroit Is Limping Home To Florida After Breaking Down

The U.S. Navy's Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Detroit is making its way slowly back to its homeport in Florida after suffering a significant breakdown while operating in the waters around Latin America. The ship had stopped to conduct scheduled maintenance in Panama earlier this month, though there is no indication that work during that port visit had to do with parts of the ship's propulsion system that subsequently failed. The incident underscores continuing issues with both of the Littoral Combat Ship subclasses, which have bedeviled the overall program for years and limited the operational utility of these ships, despite the Navy's best efforts. Defense News was first to report the incident. The Navy confirmed that the so-called "engineering casualty" had occurred, but did not say exactly what had happened. A failure of some kind in the ship's combining gear, a part of the ship's drive train, was reportedly the cause of this mishap and it has been a source of problems on multiple occasions in the past.

The combining gear links the two main diesel engines on the Freedom class ships to a pair of gas turbines, which can provide additional power for its water jet propulsion system. This combined system is key to the ability of these ships to reach speeds of over 40 knots, which was a core requirement when the ships were under development. On diesel engine power alone, their top speed is only around 10 to 12 knots. It's not clear how the combining gear failed in this case or when or where exactly the breakdown happened. Detroit had been operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility, which includes the Caribbean and areas of the South Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Oceans, in support of U.S. Southern Command's Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations effort, which began earlier this year. The USS Sioux City, another Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship, as well as the Independence class LCS USS Gabrielle Giffords, are also presently deployed to the region primarily to support this counter-drug operation.

USN The USS Detroit at speed during her acceptance trials in 2016.

"USS Detroit (LCS 7) experienced an engineering casualty during routine operations, and a technical evaluation determined that in-port repairs would be required," the Navy's statement to Defense News read. “USS Detroit has been a vital and productive asset and will be redeployed as soon as possible." It's interesting to note that the Navy had previously released pictures of Detroit in port in Vasco Nunez de Balboa in Panama on Oct. 10, 2020. The ship was reportedly there for a planned maintenance availability period (PMAV). Some of these images show members of the ship's crew working on one of the ship's four auxiliary diesel generators, which power its electrical systems, as well as the fuel system.

USN A member of USS Detroit's crew changes an oil filter on a diesel generator while in port in Vasco Nunez de Balboa in Panama on Oct. 10.

USN One of Detroit's sailors performs a fuel oil flush during the planned maintenance availability period in Panama on Oct. 10.

This is not the first time a Freedom class LCS's combining gear has failed. In 2015, the USS Milwaukee suffered a problem with this part of its propulsion system, while making its maiden voyage to Naval Station Mayport in Florida, where Detroit is also homeported. The next year, USS Fort Worth had experienced a significant breakdown in its combining gear, as well. The Navy subsequently determined that incident to have been the result of a chain of errors by the crew that resulted in the system running for an extended period without critical lubricating oil. The Independence class LCSs, which are of a distinctly separate design, have also suffered their issues over the years with their propulsion systems. Ships from both subclasses have been involved in various collisions, over the years, as well. The Navy is well aware of the reliability issues across the two fleets, which has contributed to the Navy having conducted very limited operational deployments using any of these ships since the first-in-class USS Freedom, also known as LCS 1, was commissioned more than a decade ago. In 2018, no LCSs from either subclass were deployed operationally anywhere.

USN The USS Freedom, behind, sails alongside the USS Independence, in front.

"There are things in the near term that I have to deliver, that I’m putting heat on now, and one of them is LCS,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, the service's top officer, told Defense News in an interview earlier this year. "One part is sustainability and reliability. We know enough about that platform and the problems that we have that plague us with regard to reliability and sustainability, and I need them resolved." "Those platforms have been around since 2008 – we need to get on with it," he continued. "We’ve done five deployments since I’ve been on the job, we’re going to ramp that up two-and-a-half times over the next couple of years, but we have got to get after it." In late September, the Navy kicked off its latest initiative to try to help mitigate these issues when it sent the Spearhead class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington to the U.S. 4th Fleet area to serve a mothership for Detroit and the other LCSs in the region. As part of this proof-of-concept deployment, Burlington has a Maintenance Expeditionary Team onboard that can help perform PMAV work at sea, meaning the LCSs would not have to head to a port to conduct at least some routine maintenance.

USN The Spearhead class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington.