The State Department Is Now Warning Of Impending Drone Attacks And How To Survive Them

The Houthis have launched drones and missiles at targets deeper inside Saudi Arabia in the past, as well, including firing ballistic missiles at Riyadh in 2018. At least one of those incoming weapons was struck by a Patriot surface-to-air missile.

In addition, in September 2019, significant parts of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure came under an unprecedented attack from drones and cruise missiles. The Houthis claimed responsibility for these strikes, but U.S. officials subsequently asserted that Iran had carried them out. Whatever the case, the incident led to the deployment of U.S. and other foreign forces to Saudi Arabia, as well as the Persian Gulf, to bolster that country's own air and missile defenses. The Saudi Arabian military is also in the process of a massive expansion of its capabilities in this regard, including starting the process of acquiring a very large number of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile defense systems from the United States.

Whatever the possible drone or missile threat was that prompted the State Department alert, the dangers that even lower-end weapons of these types pose are very real now and will only become more so in the future. In turn, warnings of potential incoming attacks, from the U.S. government and others, which just a very short while ago were something that would have been relegated to movies or television, will be increasingly the norm.

