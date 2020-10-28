Squadron Showcases F-15E Strike Eagles Adorned With Villain-Themed Nose Art Ahead Of Halloween

It's not Halloween just yet, but the Air Force's 492nd Fighter Squadron appears to have gotten into the spirit of the season a bit early. The public affairs office at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, where the unit is based, posted pictures today of 14 of its F-15E Strike Eagles wearing nose art featuring comic book characters, movie and television show villains, and more. Images of the nose art first appeared on the official RAF Lakenheath Facebook page on Oct. 28, 2020. The 492nd returned to the U.K. base earlier this month after a six-month rotation at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Strike Eagles are among the most in-demand combat jets in the Air Force and the rotating contingents in Jordan have been heavily committed to various conflicts in the Middle East over the years, including the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, where they have even shot down Iranian drones. F-15Es flying from Muwaffaq Salti also notably supported the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi last year, firing AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles to level the terrorist's compound at the conclusion of the operation.

RAF Lakenheath's Facebook post indicates that personnel applied the nose art sometime during the deployment, which appears to be becoming something of a trend in the region. Earlier this year, the Air Force released pictures of F-15C Eagles assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron wearing their own vibrant nose art while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. "Vote for your favorite 492nd deployment 'Nose Art'!" the Facebook about the art on the 492nd's jets reads. "Winning shot will be announced on #F15Friday!" This "F-15 Friday" also happens to be the day before Halloween, which gives this the air of something of a costume contest, as well. So let's see the entrants. Comic book characters from both the Marvel and DC universes are by far the most numerous. Loki and Harley Quinn, foils for Marvel's Thor and DC's Batman, respectively, who often take the role of anti-heroes, as well, are present. One jet also has art depicting Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, an antagonist to Marvel's Black Panther and a key figure in Marvel's 2018 standalone film for that character, where he was portrayed as a tragic villain.

USAF

USAF

USAF

There are a number of other comic book villains, as well, including one Strike Eagle with a silhouette of Batman's iconic opponent the Joker rendered in the style of how the late Heath Ledger famously portrayed him in the 2008 film The Dark Knight. The nose art on another one of the aircraft shows the Green Goblin, a Marvel villain who often battles with Spider Man, but riding a Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision-guided bomb instead of his typical glider.

USAF

USAF

There is also something of a mashup of Thanos, a supervillain from the Marvel universe who was at the center of the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, which came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, better known by the nickname Salt Bae. Gökçe became an internet sensation a few years, particularly over his unusual style of applying salt to his meat, in which he sprinkles it dramatically. The Thanos nose art shows the purple alien wearing sunglasses, another Salt Bae trademark, and making a similar motion, but dropping bombs, instead. It's perhaps interesting to note that a French Navy officer assigned to the Combined Intelligence Fusion Cell (CIFC) at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was also seen wearing a Salt Bae-inspired morale patch, with JDAMs instead of salt, earlier this year.