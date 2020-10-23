Donald Trump's Famous S-76 Helicopter Is For Sale

President Donald Trump's most iconic Sikorsky S-76B helicopter is now up for sale. Through stripped of the large "TRUMP" in white letters on the tail boom, pictures of the helicopter show it still has its distinctive Trump Organization paint scheme of black-over-white with red cheatlines, as well as its lavish VIP interior with gold trimmings.

Toronto, Canada-based Aero Asset, together with Jet Edge Partners in the United States, are selling the helicopter, which still carries the U.S. civil registration code N76DT, a clear reference to its famous owner. The S-76B itself is said to be in Trenton, New Jersey, awaiting its future buyer. Anyone who's interested will have to call to inquire about the asking price or make an offer.