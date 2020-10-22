Air Force Confirms One Of Its RC-135W Spy Planes Flew Over Taiwan

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that an RC-135W Rivet Joint spy plane made a highly unusual flight over the northern end of the island of Taiwan earlier this week as part of an operational intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission. The United States has also just approved a new round of potential arms sales to the island's government, including short-range quasi-ballistic missiles capable of reaching the mainland. All of this follows a recent spate of threatening messaging from Beijing aimed at Taipei and its allies in Washington.

"I can confirm that a RC 135W [sic] Rivet Joint aircraft did fly over the northern portion of Taiwan yesterday as part of a routine mission," a public officer for Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the top Air Force command for operations in the Pacific region, told The War Zone in a statement late on Oct. 21, 2020. "Due to operational security we are not able to discuss the specifics of the mission." Plane trackers using online flight tracking software had been first to notice the Rivet Joint's mission earlier that day. The available tracking data is limited, but suggests that the plane flew directly over the island's capital city, Taipei, at one point.

ADS-B Exchange An overview image showing the RC-135W as it appeared on flight tracking software as it flew over northern Taiwan.

ADS-B Exchange A close up showing tracks suggesting the RC-135W flew over Taipei during its mission.

Flight tracking software also showed that the aircraft in question was an RC-135W with the serial number 62-4134. On Oct. 19, this same Rivet Joint, as well as U.S. Navy EP-3E Aries II intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) plane, had been spotted flying a mission in the Bashi Channel, a body of water south of Taiwan that links the Philippine Sea and the South China Sea, as well as off China's southern coastline. The Bashi Channel has seen a particularly notable uptick in U.S. military activity this year, which the War Zone has been following closely.

That Rivet Joints, as well as other U.S. military ISR aircraft, are flying in this strategic part of the Pacific, in general, is hardly surprising. These activities in the region are relatively well known and caused something of a stir earlier this year, as well as an official rebuke from Chinese officials, over the apparent practice of RC-135s using bogus transponder codes, which, of course, does not hide the planes from enemy radars or really do much to conceal their flights, though it does obfuscate their movements on online tracking software. Though certainly uncommon, this is not the first time that an American military aircraft has flown directly over Taiwan this year. In August, online flight tracking software indicated that a Navy EP-3E had flown a very similar route, including passing over Taipei. In June, a Navy C-40 passenger transport aircraft also flew over the island. There have also been several instances in the last two years or so where U.S. military aircraft and ships have transited the Taiwan Strait.

The RC-135W overflight, as well as the earlier flights over the island, are unusual and clearly seem designed to send a message to Beijing about America's commitments to the island's government. In 1979, the U.S. government formally recognized the regime in Beijing as the legitimate government of China, but Congress also passed the Taiwan Relations Act, reserving the right to support the island's military and come to its defense in a crisis until its status has been settled for good. The Chinese government's position is that it is a rogue province that is part of its national territory and that the airspace above it is sovereign national airspace. Beyond this signaling, we don't know exactly what the Rivet Joint's mission in this particular case might have been. However, the Air Force's fleet of airliner-sized RC-135V/Ws are among some of the most capable intelligence-gathering platforms in U.S. military service today, with large signals intelligence suites able to detect and geolocate various kinds of emitters, including radars and communications nodes. With some two dozen intelligence analysts on board on a typical mission, these aircraft can intercept and begin to analyze enemy communications chatter and collect data on an opponent's “Electronic Order of Battle," including integrated air defenses. You can read more about the Rivet Joints and their capabilities in this past War Zone piece.

USAF An overview of what the various members of a typical crew onboard an RC-135V/W during a mission do.

Keeping tabs on Chinese military activity on the coast of the mainland facing Taiwan is an important mission, broadly, for the United States, given its aforementioned commitments to Taipei. It's even more relevant at present given a slew of threatening signals emanating from the regime in Beijing, which routinely says it could take military action should authorities in Taipei seek to formally break away from the mainland. Just this past weekend, unconfirmed reports originating from media outlets in Hong Kong said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was beefing up its ground-based missile forces near its southeastern coastline, including with the possible deployment of new hypersonic DF-17 missiles. Global Times, a newspaper operated by the Chinese Communist Party, subsequently published a piece based on those initial reports and citing Chinese "experts" who claimed that these deployments were meant to thwart "foreign military intervention" if the PLA were to initiate a "re-unification-by-force" operation.

China Military DF-17 missiles on parade in October 2019.

USN A SLAM-ER missile under the wing of a US Navy F/A-18C/D Hornet during a test.

The MS-110s, which contain an advanced, long-range camera, will give Taiwanese combat jets important new reconnaissance capabilities, including potentially the ability to peer into the mainland to some degree from a standoff position using a slanted flight pattern. The multi-spectral camera system in the MS-110 can collect visual and infrared imagery, as well as fuse them together for greater fidelity. In addition, this means the camera can grab images at night, as well as during the day, and detect objects of interest that might be obscured by smoke and dust, as well as some man-made camouflage.

Collins Aerospace A graphic from an MS-110 brochure showing the pod on an F-16 Viper, as well as the camera itself in the inset.