Whatever the package was, it wasn't very big. Without knowing the exact capabilities of the drone, it's hard to say how useful this particular combination might be in an actual operational scenario.

The Navy offered no details about the payload, which the drone was carrying slung underneath it, and it is not clearly visible in any of the pictures or the video clip from the event. Some of the pictures do show that personnel launched the drone from a small boat of an unknown type sailing relatively close to the submarine.

However, the core concept seems sound and could have potential, even for just moving small, but critical items, such as medicine, emergency rations, or similarly sized cargoes. A small drone might also carry orders and other important messages, as well as intelligence information and other data on physical media.

Last year, the Navy conducted a separate experiment in which a helicopter brought a physical message from one surface ship to another, demonstrating how it might be possible to communicate while maintaining radio silence to avoid detection or in the event of heavy enemy jamming. All of this could be especially relevant for Ohio class ballistic missile submarines, which sail underwater for months at a time during deterrent patrols to avoid detection and help ensure that they can carry out their apocalyptic mission if called upon. They also need to have secure, reliable communications options available at all times to be able to receive vital information, including Emergency Action Messages that might order a nuclear strike, which you read more about in this past War Zone piece.

Using vertical take-off and landing capable drones with greater range capabilities and payload capacities would certainly help expand the utility of this concept, as well. All of this could apply to conducting at-sea replenishment of surface vessels or simply shuttling cargoes between one ship and another or forces ashore, too.

Of course, this concept isn't perfect, especially when it comes to submarines, which are particularly vulnerable when running on the surface. If the vessel launching the resupply drone has to be situated relatively close by it could further increase the risk of detection. One solution to this problem might drones that can land on the water and then sink below, where a submarine might be able to recover them. Various such concepts already exist and the secretive and highly specialized guided-missile subvariants of the Ohio class, which you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone feature, have demonstrated their ability to launch and recover various kinds of unmanned aerial platforms while submerged.