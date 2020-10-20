Navy Fighter Jet Crashes In The Desert Near China Lake Test Base (Updated)

A post on China Lake's official Facebook page says that officials at the base are aware of the mishap, but offers no additional information.

China Lake is one of the Navy's premier aviation and weapons research and development and test and evaluation facilities. The base is part of a huge range complex that sees various types of aircraft from a host of different units visit regularly for training, as well as test activities.

The sprawling base is also still recovering from the impacts of a series of major earthquakes that caused extensive damage in 2019.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 3:30pm EST—

ABC News is now reporting that the Navy has said the aircraft in question was an F/A-18E Super Hornet and that the pilot ejected safely and is in good condition. There is still no word yet on whether or not the aircraft was carrying live munitions at the time of the accident.