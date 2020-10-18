Russia Still Uses This Cold War Relic Of An Underground Anti-Ship Missile System In Crimea

A recently released video provides a close look at one of Russia’s lesser-known weapons, the mighty Utes coastal-defense anti-ship missile system, in action. The particular weapon is assigned to the hardened battery that protects the maritime approaches to Sevastopol, on the strategically important Crimea peninsula that was seized by Russia in 2014. It’s unclear when the footage was recorded, but it was posted online on October 14, 2020, by TV Zvezda, the official television channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The accompanying report suggests the missile-firing exercise occurred after the large-scale Kavkaz-2020 maneuvers, which also took place partly in the Black Sea, in late September.

According to a summary provided by TV Zvezda, the video shows a joint missile firing exercise involving the Russian Navy’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich, which is the lead ship of its class, and Sevastopol’s Utes battery.

The report explains that a 3M44 Progress anti-ship missile was launched from the Utes battery and was then successfully intercepted by the frigate’s air defense systems from a distance of more than 6.2 miles. Two video shows the Progress missile’s fiery departure from the right-side of the twin-tube launcher, which then disappears back into its bunker, protected by huge metal doors.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SCREENCAP The Utes’ twin-launcher for the 3M44 Progress anti-ship missile in a semi-retracted position.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SCREENCAP The missile leaps out of its launch canister, with the wings still folded.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SCREENCAP The missile climbs out over the Black Sea as the wings deploy.

The anti-ship weapon was downed by a missile from the frigate’s Shtil air defense system, in this, its latest form, known to NATO as SA-N-7C Gollum. A 9M317M missile — an advanced, containerized version of the weapon used in the land-based Buk mobile surface-to-air missile system — is seen being launched from the warship’s 24-cell vertical launch system (VLS) at around the 2:10-minute mark in the accompanying video. The missile launch is seen from various different perspectives, emphasizing the “cold launch” ejection from the VLS before the rocket motor engages.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SCREENCAP A 9M317M is launched from the Russian Navy’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SCREENCAP The 9M317M launch viewed from the bow, looking back down the warship.

To ensure safety, the maritime range in the waters off Sevastopol that hosted the live-fire exercise was closed to other maritime traffic, with more than 10 warships and auxiliary vessels from the Black Sea Fleet patrolling the area to keep out intruders. While these drills showcase some of the latest Russian weaponry, they also reveal the continued importance of the veteran Utes and its unique relationship to the Crimea peninsula. The story of the Utes, meaning Cliff in Russian, dates all the way back to 1954, according to this authoritative Russian-language account. What is claimed to be the world’s first coastal underground anti-ship missile system was installed in the mountains near Balaklava, to protect Sevastopol and the Soviet Union’s southern maritime approaches.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SCREENCAP The commanding location of the Utes site today.

The secretive site at Balaklava was codenamed Object 100 and consisted of two identical launch sites and associated underground complexes located 3.7 miles apart and armed with first-generation Sopka anti-ship cruise missiles, with a range of around 62 miles.

JAN REHSCHUH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS A former East German Sopka anti-ship cruise missile preserved at the Bundeswehrmuseum in Dresden.

Buried under thick layers of concrete to protect it from nuclear attack, the complete facilities included command posts, missile storage, and workshops for preparing and refueling the missiles, which were themselves transported on special trucks, with their wings folded. To provide a degree of independent operation, the underground missile base was provided with diesel powerplants, filtration and ventilation units, plus stocks of fuel, water, and food. The initial version of Object 100 was commissioned into service in July 1957 as the Soviet Navy’s first coastal missile unit. By the early 1960s, the subsonic Sopka was showing its age and the decision was taken to replace it with the Utes system armed with a new supersonic anti-ship missile, the P-35B, which was also used in a road-mobile coastal defense system, the Redut.

SERGEY KONOVALOV/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS A road-mobile Redut coastal defense system assigned to the Russian Pacific Fleet.