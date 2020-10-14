A Guy In A Jetpack Was Spotted Again By Airliners Descending Into LAX. We Have The Audio.

Around a month and a half ago, The War Zone reported on an unusual incident in the skies near Los Angeles International Airport, or LAX, in which the pilots of multiple airliners reported seeing "a guy in a jetpack" while on approach to land. A few weeks ago, we followed up on that story and the ongoing investigation into those sightings, based on new information we had obtained from the FAA. Now, we have audio between pilots and air traffic controllers regarding an all-new sighting of what was at least loosely described as jetpack-wearing individual in the same general area.

The crew of China Airlines Flight 006, a Boeing 777 heading to LAX from Taipei, Taiwan, reported the encounter to air traffic controllers at around 1:45 PM local time today. The FAA has confirmed it was alerted and that it passed details along to local law enforcement. The FBI is already working on the case involving the first sighting, so they will undoubtedly be interested in this one, too.