We Take A Closer Look At North Korea's New Prototype Main Battle Tank

New massive intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles were the clear stars of North Korea's recent military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the one-party dictatorship's Workers' Party of Korea. However, a number of major conventional weapons developments were also on display, as you can read in The War Zone's initial reporting on the event. This included prototypes of a new main battle tank that appeared similar, at least visually, to more modern tanks, such as Russia's T-14 Armata and China's Type 99, though its actual capabilities and basic performance are unclear.

At least nine of the tanks, a designation for which does not appear to have yet emerged, were part of the procession through Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2020. All of them were wearing what looked to be a tan-and-brown desert camouflage scheme, which would not be particularly useful on the Korean Peninsula. The paint job seems more intended to further evoke comparisons to more modern Russia, Chinese, and western designs, which often do feature desert-focused camouflage.

North Korean state media Examples of North Korea's new prototype tank on parade on Oct. 10, 2020.

Virtually no hard information exists about this tank so far, but a number of key details are readily visible. It notably has seven wheels on each side, meaning that it is longer than North Korea's other indigenous tank designs, including the most recent new type, the Songun-ho, which first emerged publicly in 2010. A 2015 U.S. Army Threat Tactics Report on North Korea that the author previously obtained via the Freedom of Information Act describes that existing tank, also known as the Songun-915, as combining "technologies of the Soviet/Russian T-62, T-72, T-80, and T-90, and the Chinese-produced Type 88 main battle tank." However, despite continual updates and additions, it is clearly a dated design with the 1960s-era T-62 at its core, as its most evidenced by its dome-shaped turret.

North Korean state media capture A North Korean Songun-ho tank during a previous military parade.

The tank that appeared over the weekend has a distinctly new hull shape, at least outwardly, from those older tanks. Visually, it is similar, in broad strokes, to that of the T-14, including the presence of slat armor grills on either side of the rear of the hull where the engine is located. Slat armor is primarily intended to defeat infantry anti-tank rockets, causing their high-explosive anti-tank warheads (HEAT) warheads to detonate at a sub-optimal moment and reducing the amount of damage they are likely to produce. There are additional skirts hanging under the sides of the hull on either side to provide some additional protection for the road wheels, as well.

North Korean state media capture A close-up of the side of North Korea's new tank, showing the slat armor grills at the rear, as well as the side skirts in front of the road wheels.

liya Pitalev/Sputnik via AP A Russian T-14.

Max Smith via Wikimedia A Chinese Type 99 tank, another design that North Korea's new tank looks broadly visually reminiscent of.

The turret has a distinct and more angular shape from previous North Korean tanks and has slat armor at the rear, as well. The main gun appears to be a 125mm type, likely the same weapon used on the Songun-ho and the later version of that tank's predecessor, the Pokpung-ho. The guns on those tanks are understood to be derived in some way from the Russian 2A46. On the right side of the turret, there is a two-tube anti-tank guided missile launcher. This launcher appears somewhat similar to ones that North Korea has mounted on the top of the turrets of its existing tanks in the past and that may be used to fire "Firebird" missiles, derived from the Soviet-era 9K111.

AP North Korean Pokpung-ho tanks with two-tube anti-tank missile launchers mounted on top of the left side of the turret take part in a previous parade.

The new tank's turret is otherwise covered in various boxes, typically associated with optics and range-finders, and has smoke grenade launchers at the rear. Most notably, however, is the addition of what appears to at least be meant to stand in for an active protection system (APS) consisting of four banks of three tubular launchers, positioned on the front corners and the left and right sides of the turret. An enclosure, which typically houses a radar sensor in similar APS systems, is positioned above each one. This configuration overall is generally similar to that of the Russian Afghanit APS on the T-14. If the North Korean system is meant to function in the same way, it means that the sensors detect incoming anti-tank guided missiles or infantry anti-tank rockets and then fire interceptors from the tubular launchers at the appropriate moment, neutralizing the threat.

North Korean state media capture A close up of the turret on North Korea's new tank showing what appears to be an APS, among other features.

liya Pitalev/Sputnik via AP A close-up of the turret on a T-14 showing the tubular countermeasures launchers along the base of the turret associated with the Afghanit APS