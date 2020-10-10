Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about shipboard electronic warfare systems, Sidewinder slinging Harriers, foreign policy, F-35 mishaps—you know, no big whoop!
ByTyler RogowayOctober 10, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDThe Navy Is About To Sail With Its Next Big Leap In Shipboard Electronic Warfare SystemsSEWIP Block III will introduce new electronic attack capabilities and other enhancements as the Navy prepares to defend its ships in a high-end fight.READ NOW
- RELATEDAll The Ways The F-35 Tried To Kill Its Pilot Prior To Eglin AFB CrashSix total factors, including speed, helmet, oxygen, and flight control problems, led to this summer’s loss of an Air Force Lightning II.READ NOW
- RELATEDSecretive Tonopah Test Range Airport Had A Mysteriously Busy Week In SeptemberThe remote and highly secure facility hosted a group of peculiar visitors late last September.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Navy's First Aegis Warship USS Ticonderoga Is Being ScrappedThis historic ship has been awaiting its final fate since it was decommissioned in 2004 after just over two decades of service.READ NOW
- RELATEDEverything We Just Learned About The Navy's Dubious Path To A 500 Ship FleetSecretary of Defense Mark Esper has offered new details about the Navy's future force structure and how the Pentagon hopes to pay for it.READ NOW