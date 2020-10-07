Letter From The Editor: We Want To Welcome Task & Purpose To Our Growing Family

I have some exciting news to share! Our company, Brookline Media, has acquired Task & Purpose, a site that has made a name for itself reporting on active duty and veteran-focused issues, military culture, and more.

The two sites are incredibly well oriented as they cover very different ends of the military and defense space and in different ways. As such, they complement each other well. There are some exciting things in the works for the future of Task & Purpose and I look forward to helping them grow and evolve into everything they can be.

Bringing T&P under the Brookline Media umbrella underscores how deeply our company believes in the defense media space, and it won't likely be the last military brand to join our winning team.

For our dedicated TWZ readership, this won't change anything. TWZ and T&P are distinct properties, but there are some really exciting possibilities for combining forces when it makes sense and for working together as part of a bigger defense and military affairs news ecosystem. More to come on that in the future.

You can give the announcement letter from T&P's editor, Paul Szoldra, a read here.

As always, thank you so much for reading, commenting, participating, and supporting everything that we do here at TWZ.

Sincerely,

Ty Rogoway

Contact the editor: Tyler@thedrive.com