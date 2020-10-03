Air Force C-17 Launched A Pallet Of Mock Cruise Missiles During Recent Arsenal Plane Test

A U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft simulated the launch of multiple AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile cruise missiles via a palletized system during a recent major demonstration exercise. This is the latest in a series of experiments to evaluate the possibility of using cargo aircraft as so-called "arsenal planes" to provide additional strike capacity, especially during a high-end conflict.

The Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE) office within the Air Force Research Laboratory announced on September 30, 2020, that it had conducted the test as part of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp #2 event, which had wrapped up earlier that month. The 412th Test Wing led the palletized munition test flight, in cooperation with Air Mobility Command, which provided the C-17A from one of its units at McChord Air Force Base in Washington State. It's not clear where the simulated launch actually took place, but the ABMS Onramp #2 included demonstrations at the ranges surrounding Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, and in the Gulf of Mexico. A combined operations center and intelligence fusion cell at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland helped coordinate the various activities.

USAF A C-17A Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing based at McChord Air Force Base, similar to the one used in the recent arsenal plane experiment.

The overall goal of the event was to explore how the various communications and data sharing networks and related systems under development as part of the ABMS program could help link together various sensors and weapon systems. Cruise missile defense was a major focus area, with the event including a first-of-its-kind demonstration of a U.S. Army howitzer shooting down a target drone acting as a surrogate cruise missile using a Hyper Velocity Projectile (HVP) after receiving targeting information from off-board sources. Increased network connectivity is also extremely important for the arsenal plane concept, as cargo aircraft do not generally have means of identifying targets at stand-off ranges and then gathering the necessary information to engage them all on their own. Other platforms would almost certainly be responsible for feeding that information to airlifters operating in this role. Transports, such as the C-17, would then use their large load carrying capacity, combined with palletized launch systems, to offer means of rapidly engaging a large number of targets across a broad area. Being able to quickly convert airlifters to and from an arsenal plane configuration would also give the Air Force a very flexible and relatively low-cost means of generating large amounts of extra strike capacity, especially compared to procuring additional heavy bombers. "A Palletized Munitions capability could enable various airlift aircraft to employ a range of weapons en masse via a self-contained, roll-on/roll-off palletized system, and may offer an alternative way for the Air Force to bring more mass to the fight," Dr. Dean Evans, the Palletized Munitions Experimentation Program Manager at SDPE, said in a statement after the test during the ABMS Onramp event. "The successful demo represents a key step in SDPE’s Palletized Munitions Experimentation Campaign, which will determine if the Palletized Munitions concept is feasible and provides a competitive advantage for the warfighter." The stealthy AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) family of land-attack cruise missiles would be especially capable and combat-proven weapons to combine with the arsenal plane concept. The standard A model has a range of around 230 miles, while the extended range B variant can hit targets out to around 575 miles or more. The Air Force is in the process of acquiring an extreme-range D version now, as well, that will have a range in excess of 1,000 miles. Integrating these weapons into the service's palletized munitions systems could also serve as a stepping stone to adding the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), a derivative of the JASSM, to the mix, further expanding the capabilities of future arsenal planes.

USAF Air Force personnel load inert AGM-158 JASSMs onto a B-52 bomber.

It first emerged in April that AFRL was exploring palletized munitions concepts, or what it referred to as a "bomb bay in a box." The following month, the Air Force revealed that it had conducted at least five test flights of prototype and surrogate systems since January. At least one of these tests involved the release of a previously unseen multi-purpose expendable air vehicle dubbed the Cargo Launch Expendable Air Vehicles with Extended Range (CLEAVER). Initially described a long-range stand-off precision-guided munition, it is possible that CLEAVER could be used to carry other payloads to carry out other missions, such as acting as a decoy using an electronic warfare package.

USAF A pair of CLEAVER munitions on a palletized launch system fall from the back of an Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130J Command II special operations transport-tanker aircraft during another arsenal plane test earlier in 2020.

The Air Force is separately working on a program, known as Golden Horde, to increase the networking capabilities of its munitions, themselves, with the goal of enabling them to operate as autonomous swarms. There is another initiative, called Gray Wolf, that has been exploring technology that could be used in the development of low-cost cruise missiles. Both of these efforts would be very applicable to the arsenal plane concept, as well.

USAF A test article developed under the Gray Wolf program, which was focused on exploring technologies applicable to low-cost cruise missiles.