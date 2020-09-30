Over A Dozen Companies Awarded Contracts For Air Force's Skyborg Combat Drone Program

No fewer than 13 companies will compete for their share of a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars in total to help develop various technologies that could go into “loyal wingman” type unmanned aircraft and autonomous unmanned combat air vehicles as part of the U.S. Air Force Skyborg program. The service is meanwhile seeking to begin work on a drone using Skyborg’s AI technologies before the end of the year. The contract awards are for the Skyborg Prototyping, Experimentation and Autonomy Development portion of the project, or SPEAD, work under which is expected to continue until 2026.

As well as working on Skyborg “missionized prototypes,” the latest contracts encompass subsequent experimentation and development of autonomous capabilities, including operational trials. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) issued this second round of awards under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, which has a shared funding ceiling of $400 million, on September 29, 2020. The following vendors are now among those competing for individual task orders under the overarching Skyborg contract: • AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California • Autodyne LLC, Boston, Massachusetts • BAE System Controls Inc., Arlington, Virginia • Blue Force Technologies Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina • Fregata System Inc., St. Louis, Missouri • Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, Texas • NextGen Aeronautics Inc., Torrance, California • Sierra Technical Services, Tehachapi, California • Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas These companies join Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, and Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, which had been the first to receive awards under the larger Skyborg contract in July. This all follows a formal call for proposals issued in May.

“This second phase of awards establishes a diverse and competitive vendor pool by adding several non-traditional and traditional contractors we saw as important additions to the effort,” explained Air Force Brigadier General Dale White, the Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and one of the Skyborg program leaders. The next milestone for Skyborg, which was first unveiled publicly in March 2019, will include air vehicle prototype designs, which the Air Force expects to begin developing later this year.

USAF Kratos' XQ-58 Valkyrie is one leading contender for supplying an airframe for the Skyborg program.