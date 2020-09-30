Reports Say A Military Aircraft Has Crashed Near The Salton Sea In California
The area is a major hub for military aircraft training, especially for the Marines and the Navy.
Information is very fragmented at this time, so details are bound to change, but reports state that a military aircraft has crashed somewhere near the Salton Sea in Southern California. Witnesses said they saw things dropping from the sky, possibly under parachutes, not long before an aircraft impacted the ground.
We reached out to NAF El Centro, which is located nearby in the Imperial Valley, who told us that military and law enforcement air assets are on the scene, but they do not know specifically what crashed or even if it was one of the many Navy and Marine aircraft, mainly F/A-18 Hornets and T-45 Goshawks, that frequent the base and the nearby airspace for training. Navy and Marine helicopters also are regular visitors.
Not long after we talked to the public affairs folks at NAF El Centro, they posted the following message on their Facebook page:
There are other unconfirmed reports that the crew was able to get out of the aircraft and were found alive not far from the crash site. It is possible that the aircraft dumped its ordnance and flares before it went down, which could have resulted in the confusion. The area is a Mecca for military aircraft training. NAF El Centro itself is best known for being the home of the Blue Angels during the team's winter training.
It is very possible this could have been a civilian aircraft instead of a military one, but as it sits now, military is what we are hearing.
We will update this post as soon as more information comes available.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
