Germany Axes Plan To Buy Either Sikorsky CH-53K Or Boeing CH-47 Helicopters

In a surprise development, Germany has, for the time being, ditched its plans to buy a new heavy-lift helicopter, after Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook and Sikorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion were both judged too expensive. This means that the German Luftwaffe’s aging CH-53G series helicopters will have to soldier on in service for the immediate future, at least. The German Ministry of Defense’s cancelation of the tendering procedure for the Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) program, German for Heavy Transport Helicopter, was announced on September 29, 2020. An official statement, in German only, explained the reason for the termination of the process: “In the context of the ongoing tender, it was recognized that realization of the project within the planned financial framework and simultaneous fulfillment of all requirements is unlikely,” it reads, according to The War Zone’s translation. “The awarding authority of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support assessed the offers presented as uneconomical and for this reason, canceled the award procedure.”

While the German Ministry of Defense says it still aims to replace the existing CH-53G “in a timely manner” it admits that the project now needs to be “reexamined” and this will inevitably have an impact on the previous planning. The goal had been to award a contract for new helicopters in 2021. Berlin had received offers from both Boeing and Sikorsky, for the CH-47F Chinook and CH-53K King Stallion, respectively. According to unconfirmed reports in the German media, both submissions were almost twice as expensive as expected.

FRED TROILO/BOEING The first new CH-47F Chinook is delivered to the Royal Netherlands Air Force at Boeing’s Philadelphia production facility in April 2020.

LOCKHEED MARTIN A CH-53K King Stallion is prepared for a mission from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, in January 2020.

Back in March 2019, it was reported that the government in Berlin was to allocate $1.8 billion under its budget plan to pay for the new helicopters. This earmarked the STH as one of the “mandatory elements” within the country’s defense expenditure until 2023. In the longer term, the program was expected to cost approximately $4.54 billion. Clearly, priority status was not enough to ensure the safety of the STH program, which had been expected to result in the acquisition of 45-60 helicopters. In the meantime, the Luftwaffe might face an uphill struggle in keeping its existing CH-53G fleet flying, despite successive upgrades. These rotorcraft first entered service in 1972. In May 2019 it emerged that, of a total of 71 CH-53Gs assigned to the Luftwaffe, an average of 48.5 aircraft were available, the others being used for test and evaluation work or undergoing maintenance with industry. Of this 48.5 figure, however, only an average of 21.8 helicopters were judged ready for operations. The first of 112 CH-53Gs entered service as a German equivalent of the U.S. Marine Corps CH-53D Sea Stallion, which that latter service retired in 2012. Since its introduction in the German military, efforts have been made to keep the CH-53G operationally relevant, beginning with the CH-53GS variant, 20 of which were provided with instrument flight rules (IFR) capability, external fuel tanks, a flight deck compatible with night-vision goggles (NVGs), and electronic warfare self-protection equipment. This work was completed in 2002. Next in the line of upgrades was the CH-53GE, which featured the same improvements as the CH-53GS, with the exception of additional internal fuel tanks for a further increase in range.

BUNDESWEHR/CARSTEN VENNEMANN A CH-53GE pumps out flares during a training mission in the Oberlausitz region of Germany.