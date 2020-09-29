Turkey and Azerbaijan Deny Turkish F-16 Fighter Shot Down Armenian Su-25 Attack Jet

Regardless, there certainly is an air war going in the skies of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijanis have already made very notable use of their significant fleet of drones, including Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aircraft and various Israeli-made loitering munitions .

Another possibility is that one of Azerbaijan's MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets shot the Su-25 down. As noted, though, Azerbaijani authorities have already disputed that any Armenian aircraft was shot down at all, an implicit denial that they were responsible.

Armenia claims that it has shot down dozens of Azerbaijani drones, as well as a number of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, but those figures are disputed and there is limited evidence from which to independently verify any such losses. That being said, Azerbaijan has confirmed that at least one of its helicopters was shot down.

There are also claims that Turkey has facilitated the movement of Syrian militants to the region to fight on the side of Azerbaijan, as well. The Turkish government has denied this and there are allegations that foreign mercenaries are fighting on the Armenian side, as well. However, the use of groups from Syria as proxy forces is something Turkish authorities have already done to bolster the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya.

Still, the appearance of Turkish F-16s in the skies over Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as Armenia proper, would be a much more significant entry by Turkey into the fighting and, if true, could have much more serious ramifications. Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as is Russia.

As its name implies, CSTO members enjoy collective security provisions that Armenian authorities might decide to invoke, citing threats to its undisputed territory from not only Azerbaijan, but Turkey, as well. This, in turn, could potentially compel Russia to more actively take part in the conflict. Russia already maintains a military presence in Armenia, including a detachment of MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets. Needless to say, Russian and Turkish forces participating in the fighting would run the risk of the conflict becoming a more serious regional crisis.

The Kremlin has called on its Turkish counterparts to support a new ceasefire plan, President Erdogan, so far, remains steadfastly supportive of Azerbaijan's apparent attempt to recapture all or at least most of Nagorno-Karabakh. That being said, in conflicts in Syria and Libya, Russia and Turkey have found themselves backing opposing sides and have engaged with each other in those cases on multiple occasions to at least bring temporary halts to the fighting.

It remains to be seen whether any evidence of Turkish F-16s flying the region will emerge, which would certainly have a major impact on how the conflict evolves. In the meantime, the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh is showing no signs of slowing down.

