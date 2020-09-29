Retired Singaporean KC-135R Tankers Look Set To Join U.S. Private Aerial Refueling Market

Pictures have emerged of an ex-Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker carrying the U.S. civil registration code N573MA and the nickname "Timothy Dalton," almost certainly a reference to the British actor who played James Bond, among other roles. Reports suggest that private aerial refueling company Omega Air Refueling has bought this aircraft, as well as three others that Singapore retired last year. The sale comes as the U.S. Air Force is actively exploring multiple potential plans to hire contractors to provide badly needed aerial refueling support for non-combat activities. Photographer Hans Jacobs caught N573MA reportedly leaving Singapore's Changi International Airport for the last time on Sept. 29, 2020. The aircraft had been stripped of its Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) markings and had a very worn gray paint job. In addition to "Timothy Dalton" written in black under the left side of the cockpit windscreen and the U.S. civil registration code on the side the rear fuselage, an American flag had also been painted on the tail and the word "experimental" appeared above the main crew door on the left side of the forward fuselage.

Experimental in this case refers to a special type of airworthiness certificate from the FAA. It can apply to aircraft in a number of diverse categories beyond those in use for pure research and development purposes. This particular KC-135R also notably still carries its underwing probe-and-drogue refueling pods, as well as its rear refueling boom.

Scramble was among the first to notice the appearance of all four ex-RSAF KC-135Rs, which are now registered N569MA, N571MA, and N572MA, on the U.S. civil register just last week. FAA's online records show the registrant for N572MA and N573MA as "Wilmington Trust Co Trustee," with an address in Wilmington, Delaware. The entries for N569MA and N571MA show that formal approval of their registrations is still pending. An Instagram account with the handle singaporean_aviation also posted a picture of N573MA on Sept. 29, saying that the aircraft was headed to join Omega Air's fleet. The War Zone has already reached out to the Texas-based contractor to try to confirm whether or not this is the case.

USN One of Omega Air's existing Boeing 707 tankers refuels a US Navy E-2D Hawkeye.