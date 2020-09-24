SAM System That Guards Washington DC Just Made Its Lowest Ever Intercept Of A Mock Cruise Missile

Upgrades to the NASAMS, especially to be able to detect, track, and engage especially low-flying threats, make good sense given how important the systems are to the critical task of protecting the airspace over and around the nation's capital. Though unknown to most Americans, NASAMS is the primary surface to air missile system in the National Capital Region. It is also supplemented by a number of AN/TWQ-1 Avenger short-range air defense systems at key locations. Air Force F-16C/D Viper fighter jets and Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are also on call to respond to contingencies.

This airspace is among the most heavily restricted and monitored in the world and any potential threats are taken very seriously. In November 2019, a possible intrusion triggered a lockdown at the White House and the Capitol, though that thankfully turned out to be a false alarm, as you can read about in more detail in this previous War Zone story.

This test also comes at a time when there has been a renewed focus on the potential threats posed by cruise missiles, both to American forces on the battlefield and U.S. territory, across the U.S. military. This was codified in the most recent Missile Defense Review that the Pentagon released last year. The previous review, which came out in 2010, was focused entirely on ballistic missile defense.

Protecting the National Capital Region against cruise missiles, including those fired from submarines or other ships, potentially operating clandestinely offshore, has long been a concern for the U.S. government. This was the primary driver behind the U.S. military's abortive Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System, or JLENS, an aerostat-mounted radar system. This multi-billion-dollar program began in 1996 and finally came to end more than two decades later after numerous cost increases and delays.

This new attention to the matter of cruise missile defense has translated into a number of different initiatives, including work developing and acquiring various means of detecting and intercepting such weapons. During a multi-day Air Force-led experiment earlier this month, a U.S. Army XM1299 self-propelled 155mm howitzer shot down another BQM-167 simulating a cruise missile with a Hyper Velocity Projectile (HVP), an unprecedented feat.