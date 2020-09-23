Russian Flanker Fighter Reportedly Downs Another With Its Cannon By Accident

An unconfirmed account posted on a Russian military aviation forum said that the Su-35S had previously been on quick reaction alert (QRA) duty and so it had live 30mm ammunition loaded in its GSh-301 cannon . Su-35s can carry 150 rounds of ammunition for this weapon, mounted in the starboard wing root.

Due to the oversight, the Su-35S then launched for air-to-air training against the Su-30, with the gun still armed. The fighter’s air-to-air missiles had, however, been removed before the training sortie.

According to another account on the Russian Telegram social media site, the Su-35S pilot pressed the trigger to record a simulated kill against the Su-30 — presumably using the gun camera — and, as a result, inadvertently fired a volley from the cannon.

So far, the accounts haven’t specified the exact Su-30 variant that was shot down: the Russian Aerospace Forces operate the Su-30SM and the Su-30M2, which are produced by factories in Irkutsk and in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, respectively.

The 6th Air Force and Air Defence Army — headquartered in St Petersburg — that is responsible for providing airpower for the Western Military District operates the Su-30SM from Khalino air base near Kursk, suggesting this was the variant involved. Meanwhile, the district’s single-seat Su-35S fighters are stationed at Besovets and Khotilovo.