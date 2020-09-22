U.S. Strategic Command Tweet Throws Shade On Russia’s Long-Range Bomber Mission

The five bombers took off from Castle AFB on January 16, one soon experiencing technical problems and aborting, and another — a designated spare — landing in the United Kingdom. The mission included a simulated bomb run in Malaya, then still technically a colony of the United Kingdom, and required no fewer than 98 KC-97 tankers. After landing at March Air Force Base, California, each of the airmen involved in the mission received a Distinguished Flying Cross from General Curtis E. LeMay, then-commander-in-chief of Strategic Air Command (SAC).

Why long-range still matters

Long-range bomber missions have not only prestige value but are a key component of combat operations. All three bomber types operated by Air Force Global Strike Command have flown combat missions launched from bases in the Continental United States, while Russian Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS, and Tu-160 bombers have all undertaken attacks on targets in Syria after launching from bases in Russia.

In the era of standoff cruise missiles, the ability to launch a long-range bomber from your own territory and strike targets anywhere on the planet is of enormous strategic value. Manned bombers are the most flexible part of the nuclear triads in Russia and in the United States, and the importance assigned to the development of new-generation cruise missiles with which to arm them means their future looks secure.

In recent months, U.S. Air Force bombers have demonstrated their capabilities with multiple high-profile Bomber Task Force missions over Europe, the Arctic, and the Pacific region. The same day that STRATCOM tweeted about its record non-stop missions, B-1Bs, B-2s, and B-52Hs flying from bases in Europe and the United States flew over eastern Europe and the western Pacific Ocean, integrating with NATO allies — including from Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom — and other partners.

“This mission demonstrates the U.S. Defense Department’s ability to command and control its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world, at any time, in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy,” said the U.S. European Command in a press release.

In this way, these missions broadcast a message to would-be foes just as clear as the Cold War endeavors, such as Operation Power Flite. With the manned long-range bomber seemingly enjoying a renaissance in Russia and the United States, and with sorties taking place at a prolific rate, it might only be a matter of time before more records are broken.

