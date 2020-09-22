Russia's New Icebreaker, The World's Largest, Is Heading To The Arctic For The First Time

Russia is the only country, at present, to operate nuclear-powered icebreakers and Project 22220s are powered by two RITM-200 pressurized water reactors, each rated at 175 megawatts, which supply electricity to three electric motors, each driving a single propeller. It is expected to be able to break through ice up to seven feet thick.

Russia operates dozens of other smaller conventionally powered icebreakers and other ice capable ships, as well. The country is looking to further expand these fleets, including buying missile-armed corvettes with reinforced hulls capable of punching through ice, the first of which was launched last year. You can read more about these developments in this past War Zone piece.

Arktika, the design of which was finalized in 2009 and construction of which began in 2012, has suffered a number of significant delays over the years. One particularly major issue was that the original design for the ship's powerplant included turbogenerators from Ukrainian firm Turboatom. Needless to say, after the Kremlin's illegal seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its subsequent active support for pro-Russian separatists fighting the government in Kyiv, this was no longer an option. Subsequent U.S. government sanctions also blocked the delivery of components from General Electric that were necessary for the ship's electric propulsion system.

New domestic sources had to be found, leading to schedule slips in Arktika's delivery, first from 2017 to 2019, and then from 2019 to this year. Further problems with the propulsion system had led to the ship only beginning sea trials in December 2019 using an auxiliary diesel powerplant. Then, in February 2020, one of the ship's three main electric motors suffered a complete failure, leaving it with only two working propellers.