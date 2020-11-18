Centurion's Roaring Whips Of Exploding Shells Are Still Engaging Rockets Over Iraq's Green Zone

Whenever new videos of the Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system emerge, my inbox and social media channels get flooded with people asking what the heck they are seeing and especially hearing in those videos. Such was the case on November 17th, 2020, when seven rockets were fired towards the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital's sprawling Green Zone after the U.S. announced it was pulling out more troops from the country, leaving a force of just 2,500 behind. Some of the rockets ended up killing an innocent child outside the Green Zone and wounded other Iraqi civilians, while a few others landed inside. As it has for a decade and a half, Centurion was lying in wait near the U.S. Embassy ready to instantly come alive to send its wall off specialized 20mm projectiles into the sky at the incoming threat.

Centurion's unique signature is one part fireworks show and another part mechanical lion's roar. What you are seeing in the video is a dense string of M-940 20mm Multipurpose Tracer-Self Destruct (MPT-SD) rounds. The ammunition is specially engineered to self-destruct at a certain distance so that the string of shells doesn't take out a city block miles away. The specialized ammunition was originally designed for Centurion's progenitor, the Vulcan Air Defense System. Since its rushed development back in 2004, at a time when the insurgency in Iraq was rapidly accelerating, Centurion was always meant to be put to use in areas where friendlies literally surround it. Not really innocent locals, but primarily U.S. and allied service members and contractors, or even buildings full of diplomats and support personnel. It is also used to protect far more advanced and longer-range air defense systems, like the Patriot, from low-end attacks.

US Army A Centurion weapon system is test fired on Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 13, 2018.