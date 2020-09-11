Two Russian MiG-29s Have Crashed In Libya According To Top American Intel Official

That two-minute video was not dated and it was inconclusive as to whether it showed a genuine rescue effort to retrieve a just-downed pilot, or if it was footage from a combat search and rescue (CSAR) exercise. While the video showed items consistent with ejection from a single-seat Russian-made fighter jet, and the pilot mentions that he ejected from his aircraft, no evidence of aircraft wreckage or smoke is visible.

The video was notably posted to YouTube on September 7, without explanation, by a user with the handle Fighterbomber. The same poster subsequently took to Instagram to claim that it actually showed a CSAR exercise, pointing to the lack of wreckage or smoke, and other supposed discrepancies, including the pilot’s lack of flying suit, and contending that the R-855 emergency radio beacon would not normally be carried on a combat mission.