Iran Air Is Selling Off Part Of Its Fleet Of Vintage Western Airliners

Today, many airlines are desperate to dispose of older aircraft equipment and Iran is no exception, but the types it wants to unload are old. Really, really old. A bid deposit of around $4,000 will secure your chance to buy any one of a dozen ex-Iran Air airliners — comprising examples of the Airbus A300 and A310, as well as the Boeing 727, 747, and the rare 747SP. The full list of aircraft up for auction is as follows: Airbus A300B2-200 EP-IBT c/n 185

Airbus A300B2-200 EP-IBV c/n 187

Airbus A300B2-200 EP-IBZ c/n 226

Airbus A310-200 EP-IBN c/n 375

Airbus A310-200 EP-IBQ c/n 389

Boeing 727-200 EP-IRR c/n 20946

Boeing 727-200 EP-IRS c/n 20947

Boeing 747-100 EP-IAM c/n 21759

Boeing 747-200 EP-IAG c/n 21217

Boeing 747SP EP-IAA c/n 20998

Boeing 747SP EP-IAB c/n 20999

Boeing 747SP EP-IAD c/n 21758

Of the Airbus types, the A300 is the European manufacturer’s first-generation widebody twin-jet, while the A310 is a shortened derivative, introduced in 1982. The U.S. equipment consists of the classic trijet 727, two of the earliest 747 variants — the 100 and 200 Series — and the short-bodied 747SP.

Admittedly, these aircraft are all now very old — the trio of 747SPs being the most antiquated, the earliest having been first flown in 1976 — and it’s hard to see they could have much use as part of a viable commercial venture. Most of these aircraft were grounded some years ago and Iran Air is now giving them up entirely, on account of their age, reduced overall passenger numbers, as well as the significant difficulties the carrier faces in getting the spares required to fly them.

CURIMEDIA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Iran Air A300B2-200 EP-IBV at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, Spain, in August 2011.

In all likelihood, the dozen jetliners are simply too old to be economically refurbished and returned to regular service. Stripping them down as a source of spare parts is a more viable option, or simply breaking them up for their scrap value. But beyond the question of what a customer is actually going to do with one or more of these veteran airliners, there’s the very real problem of U.S. sanctions, under which American companies are forbidden from dealing with Iran. Iran Air, specifically, is a sanctioned entity, according to the U.S. government. Even if a potential non-U.S. customer manages to get around these sanctions, there’s still no guarantee that these aircraft could be returned to flight. It’s not clear if Iran Air’s aircraft are sanctioned specifically themselves, but U.S.-based companies would be wary about dealing with them regardless. Foreign companies could be reluctant, as well, for fear of getting hit with secondary sanctions. It has been suggested that the airliners might have a useful scrap value, which could make them attractive to a breaker, but the United States is also likely to be watchful of exactly where any spare parts end up. “Iran Air also has a history of diverting spare aircraft parts intended for civil aviation to military-linked entities and for military purposes,” notes the Federal Register, the official journal of the U.S. federal government.

KHASHAYAR TALEBZADEH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Boeing 727-200 EP-IRR at Mehrabad International Airport, Tehran, in May 2010.

Bearing in mind these potential hurdles, it might be that another Iranian-based airline emerges as the most probable recipient of the aircraft, in which case they are most likely to serve as a spare parts source. Candidates could include Caspian Airlines (747-100/200), Iran Airtour (A300 and A310), Mahan Air (A300 and A310), Meraj Airlines (A300), Qeshm Air (A300), and Taban Air (A310). As for the 727 and 747SP, these have otherwise disappeared from Iranian service. If there’s no domestic airline interest, another potential taker for the 747s could be the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF). In August, reports emerged of damage sustained to an IRIAF 747-200 during an engine test and it was suggested that an ex-Iran Air 747SP could serve as a donor providing replacement engines. The 747 provides the IRIAF with an important aerial refueling and long-range transport capability, including support of the Iranian contingent in Syria, and additional spares could be highly prized. According to figures provided by Flight International’s World Air Forces 2020, the IRIAF operates seven transport-configured 747s and another three outfitted as air-to-air refueling tankers.