New F-16s Will All Be Sold In A Single Base Model Configuration With A Standardized Price

Beyond helping with the contracting process, a standardized F-16 would also help simplify production, supply chain management, and sustainment. Back in 2017, Lockheed Martin announced that it would move its Viper production line to South Carolina from Texas as part of a restructuring at the latter facility to focus more on building F-35 Joint Strike Fighters . The South Carolina site was smaller, but could also concentrate more on F-16 work, amid what appeared to be at the time dwindling demand for the older jets.

The U.S. Air Force's System Program Office first proposed the idea of a standardized Viper to Lockheed Martin as a way to help simplify FMS cases by creating a universal price list that a potential customer could review, according to FlightGlobal. The company also said that it expects virtually all future F-16 sales to go through the U.S. government-managed FMS process via contracting vehicles such as the multi-billion dollar IDIQ deal it received in August. The F-21 pitch to India will remain an unrelated direct sale, no doubt in part due to the Indian government's requirement for companies competing in the tender to supply 110 new fighter jets to the Indian Air Force to offer significant industrial cooperation packages as part of their offers.

Even after building more than 4,600 F-16s of all types, and with some 2,280 still in service worldwide, Lockheed Martin is optimistic that there will be more new Viper sales on the horizon. In addition to the Block 70/72 jets it is building for Taiwan and Morocco, it is also producing additional examples for Bahrain and Bulgaria. Indonesia, among other potential customers, has also considered new Vipers to meet its future fighter jet needs.

“Those are in the end of service life and countries around the world are having to find themselves in a situation where they need to replace them,” McDonald told FlightGlobal, specifically referring to fleets of older Soviet-era combat jets, such as MiG-21s and MiG-23/27s, as well as early MiG-29s, that remain in service around the world. In addition, the outlet noted that some countries that still fly these and other Soviet-designed types have faced challenges in modernizing them or otherwise extending their service life due to U.S. sanctions on Russian aviation and defense companies.

Operators of these jets, many of which are former Soviet republics, as well as other countries that have been in its sphere of influence during the Cold War, are a major potential market for U.S. firms looking to sell new advanced fourth-generation fighter jets. Many of them, including some that are now NATO members, are looking to modernize their fleets, but are very unlikely to be able to secure approval to buy the F-35, opening the door for the F-16.

All told, the F-16's future already seems very bright still and Lockheed Martin's new effort to simplify production and sales can only help keep the Viper front and center for countries looking for new fighter jets for the foreseeable future.

