Photos Show South Korea’s Next-Generation Fighter Jet Rapidly Taking Shape

So far, the bulk of the fuselage and the wings have been completed and major subassemblies are now in the process of being mated together on the production line. The fuselage seems to have been completed in three major components: forward fuselage including the cockpit, center fuselage ‘barrel’ with integral wings, and a tail unit, to which the flying surfaces have not yet been added.

Recently released photos and video show the initial prototype of the KF-X next-generation indigenous fighter — which is being built by Korea Aerospace Industries , or KAI, in Sacheon — starting to take shape. KAI is also receiving assistance from Lockheed Martin on the project, which has an estimated total value of $7.4 billion, and is aiming to roll out the completed prototype by April of next year.

KAI An earlier wind-tunnel test model of the KF-X reveals similarities with the F-22 and F-35.

From the outset, the KF-X was planned to offer better kinematic performance than the F-16C. KAI has stated it hopes the jet will have a maximum speed of 1,370 mph and a ferry range of 1,800 miles, as well as a total payload capacity of 17,000 pounds. The two engines that will give the jet its power have yet to be installed in the prototype. These powerplants will be a specially adapted version of the 22,000-pound-thrust-class GE Aviation F414 known as the F414-GE-400K. GE Aviation delivered the first F414-GE-400K for the KF-X in May 2020. In a press release, the company said the KF-X “will deliver significantly greater mission capability, extended combat radius and longer lifespan compared to current aircraft.”

KAI A look at the rear of the KF-X prototype showing where its two F414-GE-400K engines will eventually go.

GE Aviation will provide South Korea with 240 F414 production engines plus spares. The same basic powerplant is used in the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler, Sweden’s JAS 39E/F Gripen, and is set to power the Indian Tejas Mk 2. Photos showing the cross-section through the center fuselage of the KF-X reveal troughs in the bottom of the aircraft for semi-recessed weapons carriage. In its initial form, the KF-X is not planned to feature internal weapons bays, but these are expected to be incorporated in later developments of the jet.

K-FORCE TELEVISION STATION CAPTURE A view of the underside of the KF-X prototype's center fuselage showing elements of the semi-recessed weapons carriage arrangement.

K-FORCE TELEVISION STATION CAPTURE Another view showing parts of all four of the troughs that will hold missiles semi-recessed under the fuselage. You can also see a nice cross-section of the aircraft's serpentine air ducts. This helps hide the engine faces from radar.

All told the pictures and video footage show that KAI has made substantial progress since it last revealed a picture of the prototype under construction that the company released in July 2020. At that time, only portions of the front and center fuselage sections were shown.

KAI A picture of the KF-X prototype under construction that KAI released earlier this year.

Current plans reportedly call for the initial-production Block 1 variant to be completed without internal weapons bays, but to be compatible with them, suggesting there will be enough space within the fuselage to allow for their later introduction — presumably without requiring too much invasive structural work. Subsequently, the Block 2 versions are expected to be completed with internal bays from the outset. As for armament, in November 2019, Europe’s MBDA Missile Systems announced it had been awarded a contract to integrate its ramjet-powered Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) with the KF-X. “We’re very pleased to mark this next and important step in our partnership with KAI and the Korean Defence Acquisition Program Administration,” said Éric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, at the time. “South Korea is a strategic market for MBDA, and we’re proud that Meteor will be providing KF-X with the world’s most potent air-to-air capability.” The Meteor BVRAAM will be complemented by the infrared-guided IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile produced by Germany’s Diehl Defence. In addition to those missiles, the aircraft will have also have a built-in 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon firing through a port on the top of the fuselage on the lefthand-side behind the cockpit. Earlier this year, South Korea selected the precision-guided munitions and guidance kits that it plans to integrate with the KF-X. These comprise the Boeing GBU-31 and GBU-38/B Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), GBU-54/B and GBU-56/B Laser JDAMs, and GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb I (SDB I), and the Raytheon GBU-12 Paveway II bomb, plus Textron’s CBU-105 Wind Corrected Munitions Dispenser (WCMD). All of these weapons are already in use with the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), but the integration process with the KF-X is expected to take six or seven years to complete.

KAI A mock-up of the KF-X, complete with mock external stores at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in October 2019.

Concept artwork of the KF-X has also depicted the jet with external targeting and navigation pods — something that is generally omitted from the design of many fifth-generation fighters, such as the F-35, to improve their stealthy characteristics. However, being able to carry these podded systems, which may have capabilities not found in the aircraft's built-in sensors, could be valuable for when the aircraft does not need to operate in its most stealthy configuration. This could also allow for the more rapid integration of sensors or other systems with new or improved functionality without major changes to the airframe.

South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration Concept art of a KF-X equipped with external targeting and navigation pods under the engine intakes.

The KF-X’s active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar is being developed in South Korea by Hanwha Systems. This company has in turn contracted Israel’s Elbit Systems to provide terrain following/terrain avoidance technology for the jet’s avionics suite. Flight tests of a technology-demonstration fighter radar have taken place in both Israel and South Korea using Elta’s Boeing 737 testbed, in a project that involves Hanwha, Elta Systems, and South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD).

KAI This picture of the KF-X prototype shows the plane's radar, or a mockup thereof, installed on the nose.

K-FORCE TELEVISION STATION CAPTURE A closeup of the KF-X prototype's nose without anything installed.