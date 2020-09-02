You Can Now Buy The World's Only Flyable P-82 Twin Mustang Warbird

It took well over ten years and 200,000 hours of labor to make the dream of putting a Twin Mustang back in the air a reality and now that dream can be yours for a cool $12M. At that price, you could start your own air force of around five restored single-engine P-51 Mustangs, but a Twin Mustang is more than the sum of its two engines, it's one of a kind. In fact, before this XP-82 took back to the air in 2019, no Twin Mustang of any kind had flown for at least three decades. It was truly warbird unobtainium.

This XP-82, which was a prototype variant of the P-82, a type that would eventually also take up the designation F-82, is basically a brand new machine. Tom Reilly and his team of master aircraft restorers meticulously brought the Twin Mustang back to life. According to the listing over at Platinum Fighter Sales, the firm that is brokering the sale of the one of a kind flying icon, the XP-82 only has 25 hours on it. Its two Merlin V-12s, which were built better than new by Vintage V12s, carry the same amount of time. Ah yes, those engines. The XP-82 comes with its own a proprietary soundtrack, with its two Merlins singing their metal anthem. You can see what this sounds like in this previous piece of ours and get a pilot's eye view of flying the XP-82 from the cockpit here.