Navy E-2C Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning Radar Plane Crashes and Burns In Virginia

An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron on board Naval Station Norfolk, crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Aug. 31.

The E-2 crashed at approximately 4:05 p.m. The two pilots and two crewmembers bailed out of the aircraft safely. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight.

VAW-120 reports to Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing commanded by Capt. Michael France.

Initial reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured in the mishap.

The cause of the mishap is under investigation.