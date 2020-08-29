Pentagon Releases Terrifying Video Of Russian Su-27 Turning Directly In Front Of A B-52

The Su-27 Flanker seen in the video likely originated out of Crimea. A contingent of the heavy fighters are deployed to Russia's primary airbase on the peninsula and are tasked with standing alert to intercept NATO aircraft venturing east over the Black Sea. B-52s and B-1Bs have been active in the area in recent months, including practicing launching cruise missile strikes, an act that Moscow is clearly not pleased with.

We constantly hear of unsafe intercepts between U.S., Russian, and Chinese aircraft, but rarely have we seen such remarkable footage that highlights exactly what went on. In fact, the lack of good video evidence has been an issue in the past. Considering that the B-52 crew was ready and waiting with a video camera in the cockpit shows that this is now changing.

This incident is yet another sign that we are barreling into a timeframe of peculiarly strong posturing on both sides. You can read a summary of these recent events here.

We will update this post as more information comes available.

