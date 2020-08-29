Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about mysterious airbase incursions, huge Soviet nukes, geopolitics, submarine diplomacy—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayAugust 29, 2020
It felt a bit like we were in The Hunt For Red October this week, didn't it? Sign of the times...
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDNavy F/A-18 Squadron Commander's Take On AI Repeatedly Beating Real Pilot In DogfightEveryone has an opinion when it comes to the stunning results of DARPA's AlphaDogfight trials, now hear what the skipper of a fighter squadron thinks.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Mysterious Cold War Case Of Unidentified Aircraft Descending On Loring Air Force BaseWhen it comes to cases involving unidentified flying objects, few are as well documented or involve as many people as what occurred at Loring in 1975.READ NOW
- RELATEDRussia Releases “Tsar Bomba” Test Footage Of The Most Powerful Nuclear Bomb Blast EverThis previously classified film provides a new and fascinating glimpse into the 50-megaton Cold War nuclear test that occurred nearly six decades ago.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Potentially Revolutionary Celera 500L Aircraft Officially Breaks CoverOtto Aviation aims to disrupt the aviation landscape with a design that flies at jet speeds, but uses a fraction of the gas, and has more range.READ NOW
- RELATEDF-102 Delta Dagger's Weapons Bays Combined Rockets And Missiles In A Feat Of Cold War IngenuityIt was the Air Force's first supersonic interceptor. In order to obtain that title, it carried its weapons internally via some remarkable engineering.READ NOW