Russian Submarine Sets Off Alarm Bells After Surfacing Near Alaska Amid Rash Of Posturing

Russia's Pacific Fleet has claimed that the surfacing of the guided-missile submarine Omsk in the Bering Sea off Alaska yesterday was "routine," despite it being a highly unusual event that set of alarm bells within the U.S. military. This sub is presently taking part in the largest Russian naval exercise in this area since the fall of the Soviet Union, which is tied to the country's increasing military activities in the strategic Arctic region. This comes amid a host of other instances of military posturing between Washington and Moscow, including the U.S. Navy's recent and equally rare decision to publicize a visit by the highly advanced, first-in-class USS Seawolf to Norway.

Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti published the comments downplaying Omsk's activities on Aug. 28, 2020. The day before, U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) had publicly announced that it was monitoring the activities of an unspecified submarine sailing on the surface in international waters near Alaska. At that time, NORTHCOM said that it was prepared to render assistance to the boat, if necessary, suggesting it might be experiencing an emergency of some kind, but there has been no indication since that this was the case.

"If it's not a casualty [breakdown of some kind] on board the submarine, it's a clear signal that Russia is deploying near our waters," Aaron Amick, a veteran U.S. Navy submariner and War Zone contributor, said. "It appears to be a response to the U.S. Navy public message [with Seawolf in Norway]. Let's see if it's a casualty first." Omsk is a Project 949A, or Oscar II class, submarine, which have a distinctively wide hullform. This is because these boats have long compartments on either side, set between the inner and outer hulls.

via Reddit A picture of the Oscar II class submarine Smolensk highlighting the distinctive wide-bodied design.

Each of these two spaces contains a dozen launchers for the massive P-700 Granit anti-ship cruise missile, which NATO also refers to as the SS-N-19 Shipwreck, giving the Oscar IIs a total load of 24 of these weapons. The submarines also have four 533mm torpedo tubes, which they can use to launch heavyweight torpedos, as well as the RPK-6 Vodopad anti-submarine missile, or SS-N-16 Stallion, a unique weapon that you can read about more in this past War Zone story. Omsk is just one of approximately 50 warships and submarines that have been taking part in the live-fire exercises the Bering Sea. On Aug. 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense had released a video, seen in the Tweet below, from the drills that included a clip of this boat firing one of its Shipwreck missiles. Russian authorities have said that the Project 1164 Slava class guided missile cruiser Varyag fired at least one of its P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship cruise missiles, as well. Another unspecified warship or submarine also launched a P-800 Oniks anti-ship cruise missile as part of the drills.

The drills in the Bering Sea are of an unprecedented scale, with some 40 aircraft also participating, and has been drawing increasing public attention, even beyond the Omsk sailing on the surface. "We were notified by multiple fishing vessels that were operating out [in] the Bering Sea that they had come across these vessels and were concerned," U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Kip Wadlow told the Associated Press on Aug. 27.

The Russian drills are juxtaposed against the latest iteration of the U.S. Navy-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise is getting close to wrapping up. RIMPAC 2020, which began on Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 31, is the U.S. military's premier Pacific exercise and is also a live-fire event. It is also a multi-national event, with allies and partners from around the world taking part. Unfortunately, do the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's exercise was notably scaled back. “Originally, RIMPAC 2020 had planned to include up to 30 countries, more than 50 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel – 4,000 of those ashore for operations and support functions," Navy Vice Adm. Scott Conn, head of U.S. 3rd Fleet, said in a pre-recorded video marking the beginning of the exercise. "That would have been the largest RIMPAC to date. We have scaled that down to 10 nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and approximately 5,300 personnel, all at sea. On Aug. 28, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Tweeted out a video showing him watching the Ticonderoga class cruiser USS Lake Erie and the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon fire their own missiles at RIMPAC 2020, before the social media post was deleted for unknown reasons.