Here's How The United States Could Allay Israeli Concerns Over Selling F-35s To The UAE

Reports that a sale of F-35s to the UAE was tied to its new deal with Israel had first emerged within days of the two countries announcing that they would normalize their diplomatic relations on Aug. 13, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently denied that there were any direct references to arms sales of any kind to the UAE in the agreement. "The U.S. has made it clear that it will always take strict care to maintain Israel's qualitative edge," a statement from Netanyahu's office read. The Prime Minister "was explicit in Israel's opposition to the sale of F-35s and other advanced weaponry to any country in the Middle East." Israeli opposition Since those latest reports of a potential sale of F-35s to the UAE first emerged, there has been a steady, vocal backlash to the plan within Israel. The Israeli Air Force is presently the only operator of the type in the Middle East. “It’s not good for Israel that the plane is going around in other places," Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White political coalition, who is serving both as Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister as part of the power-sharing agreement that ended an Israeli political crisis earlier this year, told reporters on Aug. 18. "We need to talk to the Emiratis, to the Americans, and make sure that our security interests are being upheld,” Gantz told reporters in a press conference."

Israeli Air Force Israeli Air Force F-35Is, also known as the Adir.

"We oppose the sale of even one screw of one plane of the stealth fighters to any country in the Middle East, if we have peace with them or not," Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the recently created Settlement Affairs Ministry, as well as a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party and long-time supporter of the Prime Minister, said on Aug. 25. "That’s our position, and it has been presented in the past and has been clarified in recent weeks." Still, whatever the U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the UAE did and didn't cover, and whatever the Israeli position may be right now, authorities in Abu Dhabi clearly understood that this was all supposed to provide them a path to acquiring F-35s, among other things. Emirati officials reportedly canceled a planned trilateral meeting with American and Israeli representatives earlier this month in protest to Israel's recent public opposition to the sale.

The U.S. government had also given the impression a possible F-35 sale to the UAE was now more firmly on the table. "They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 23. “It’s the greatest fighter jet in the world, as you know, by stealth, totally stealth.” “They’d like to buy F-35s, we’ll see what happens,” he continued. “It’s under review, but they made a great advance in peace in the Middle East.” Export controls This is hardly the first time that the UAE has expressed interest in acquiring Joint Strike Fighters. If it were to get approval to buy them, the country would become the first operator the F-35 in the Middle East outside of Israel and could pave the way for other sales in the region. When it comes to selling the UAE the jets now, the United States is not necessarily bound by Israeli protestations, though as America's chief ally in the region, they certainly carry significant weight and the U.S. government has a long-standing history of being deferential to many of Israel's concerns. At the same time, American authorities have similarly extensive experience with placing significant controls on arms sales to politically sensitive customers. One of the best-known examples is how closely the U.S. government monitors the status and use of Pakistan's F-16 Viper fighter jet fleet. "Each technical security team is made up of four to five U.S. Air Force personnel and some 30 contractors who keep a round-the-clock watch on Pakistan’s advanced F-16s," according to a recent War On The Rocks article, where one of the authors had actually been part of this program. "The mission of the teams is to ensure that the Pakistan Air Force uses its F-16s as intended, does not modify them or the weapons they carry, and does not share the technology with unauthorized parties."

Asuspine via Wikimedia A Pakistani F-16BM drops two GBU-10/B laser-guided bombs during a training exercise.

That last point would be of even greater significance with regards to the F-35, to Israel and the United States. The U.S. government notably ejected Turkey, a NATO ally, form the Joint Strike Fighter program over concerns that Russia might be able to glean sensitive details about the aircraft's capabilities by way of supporting the Turkish military's new S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Other safeguards There have been rumors over the years that Pakistan's Vipers have tracking devices hidden inside them, or within certain components, as well as additional systems that would allow American officials to remotely disable at least key capabilities on the jets, if necessary. Reportedly, these F-16s also already have certain systems with more limited functionality compared to their American counterparts and the U.S. government has taken additional steps to prevent Pakistani personnel from servicing certain key elements independently. Preventing a customer from servicing all aspects of a fighter jet independently makes them beholden to outside support, which might be more difficult after a political break with the United States. This, in turn, could quickly lead to a deterioration in combat capability if the jets don't end up being grounded entirely. This actually appears to be what is happening to the Iraqi Air Force's F-16IQ fleet after Lockheed Martin withdrew contractors due to safety concerns after an unprecedented Iranian ballistic missile strike aimed at American personnel in Iraq in January. "The issue is Lockheed withdrew its employees. However, all these planes [F-16s] need to be serviced and supervised," an Iraqi pilot recently told Fox News. "But because of a lack of parts, the Iraqi defense ministry started making its own parts and things, which is not allowed and effectively voids the warranty on them. In one case, a tool was left inside one of the engines."

USAF An Iraqi F-16IQ fighter jet.