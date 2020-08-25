Here Are The First Public Images From Israel's Newest Spy Satellite

At the time of the launch, it was made public that the satellite carried a Jupiter Space camera from Elbit Systems. This is a multi-spectral camera capable of capturing images covering a total area up to 15 square kilometers, or just under 5.8 square miles, with a resolution of 50 centimeters at an altitude of 600 kilometers, according to the Israeli defense contractor.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense did not name the camera that the satellite used to take the shots of Palmyra, but said it was the product of a previously classified development program involving both its official research and development arm, known by the Hebrew acronym MAFAT, and Elbit. It's not clear if this is a reference to the Jupiter Space camera or another one on the satellite. Whatever the camera in question is, it “is of a much higher quality, with capability-to-weight ratios that are better than anything on the market,” according to the official press release.

Israel has stressed that there is no significance or implied message in the fact that the publicly released images are of sites in Syria. As noted, ISIS terrorists notably captured Palmyra in 2015 and subsequently damaged or destroyed a number of historically significant sites that it saw as running counter to its extreme Islamist ideology. The group caused even more destruction as it withdrew from the city in 2016 in the face of a major offensive by forces aligned with Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad, backed by Russian airpower and support on the ground.

This stands in contrast to a similar release of imagery from Ofek 11 in 2018, which was of Assad's presidential palace, as well as a Syrian military base and Damascus International Airport. All of this was seen as an implicit threat to the Syrian regime. Israel has launched airstrikes against Assad's interests, as well as Iranian forces and their proxies operating in Syria, such as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, repeatedly since 2016.