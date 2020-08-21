Russia Is Extending The Runway At Its Arctic Base, Could Support Tactical Jets, Bombers

Recent satellite imagery that The War Zone has obtained shows that the Russian military is significantly lengthening the runway at Nagurskoye Air Base, its remote northernmost military outpost, situated in the increasingly strategic Arctic region. The facility, which the Kremlin announced is now operating year-round in April, looks to soon be more than capable of supporting regular deployments of heavy airpower assets and even forward-basing contingents of tactical combat aircraft, such as the MiG-31 Foxhound interceptor.

The image of the base as of Aug. 13, 2020, which The War Zone obtained from Planet Labs, shows that the airstrip, which work is complete, will be a whopping 11,500 feet long, or more than two miles end-to-end, up from its previous length of around 8,200 feet. This expansion would make it capable of supporting any aircraft in the Russian military's inventory with ease. Other previous images from Planet Labs that we reviewed show that this construction is very recent, with work on the extension still visibly taking place. Beyond the lengthening of the runway itself, it looks like new ramp and support areas have been graded and will soon receive a similar surface treatment. The entire air base sits adjacent to a larger facility known as the Arctkicheski Trilistnik, or Arctic Trefoil or Arctic Shamrock, a name it takes from the distinctive three-sided main building. The top photo is August 13th, 2020. The one immediately below it is from September 15th, 2019:

PHOTO © 2020 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION. Nagurskoye Air Base as of Aug. 13, 2020.

PHOTO © 2020 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION. An image from Sept. 15, 2019, showing the then still relatively new and shorter runway adjacent to the arctic outpost.

PHOTO © 2020 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION. A closeup of the extension work ongoing as of Aug. 13 at the northern end of the runway.

PHOTO © 2020 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION. An overview shot of the main portion of the adjacent Arctic Trefoil base.

PHOTO © 2020 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION. The Arctic Trefoil's radar and communications site. The smallest white dome at the far left is Sopka-2 radar system, capable of monitoring both air and surface activity. The other two domes are communications arrays.

PHOTO © 2020 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION. A meteorological facility and associated support structures near the Arctic Trefoil.

The work being done represents a major expansion of the strategic airfield, which sits on an island called Alexandra Land in the Franz Josef archipelago, since Russia first announced plans to establish it in 2016. At that time, a separate dirt strip located to the east at the original base, which then became a snow-covered runway in the winter months, measuring just over 5,575 feet long, was the only means of supporting air operations there.

Office of the President of Russia An Il-76 Candid carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin comes into land at the older, more rudimentary airfield at Nagurskoye in 2017.

Russia began paving the new air base's runway, as well as an apron, in 2018. In April 2020, a press release from the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet declared that the completed facility was capable of regular operations throughout the year. That announcement was already a major development, regardless of Nagurskoye Air Base's size. Since around 2014, Russia has embarked on a campaign to steadily expand its physical presence in the Arctic, including the construction of new airfields, as well as the refurbishment of existing sites. As it stands now, there are a number of operating locations in the country's frigid northern regions. However, a significant number of these sites are little more than seasonal ice runways, which do not allow for year-round operations, and therefore offer much more limited benefits for the Russian military. The risk of extremely poor weather remains a major hazard to aerial activity in the region, in general. In fact, just getting a satellite image of the base is extremely rare, with cloud cover being present consistently throughout the year.

Google The location of Russia's northernmost base.

The increasingly robust air base at Nagurskoye raises the possibility that combat aircraft will actually be permanently, or at least rotationally stationed there sometime in the near term. As far back as 2016, the Russian Ministry of Defense had publicly laid out plans to build special heated hangars there to house MiG-31 Foxhound interceptors or Su-34 Fullback combat jets, as well as Il-78 aerial refueling tankers. There have been continued reports since then that a unit of MiG-31s could eventually take up station at the Arctic air base.

Dmitriy Pichugin A MiG-31 Foxhound.

Il-76 Candid airlifters already make trips to help bring in supplies, equipment, and personnel to the remote outpost. These flights have supported the continued growth of the Arctic Trefoil, which you can read more about in this past War Zone piece. Construction of much more expansive facilities in recent years has enabled the base to support larger operations, as well as the construction of a radar site to allow personnel to better monitor nearby air and sea activity. Russia has also indicated that it could establish actual air defenses at the site to further protect it.