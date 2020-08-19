Russia’s New Amphibious Car Looks Like Something Out Of A James Bond Movie

As Russia’s military-industrial complex gears up for the forthcoming ARMY-2020 arms trade fair, to be held outside Moscow from August 23-29, manufacturers are providing sneak previews of some of the new products on offer. And it doesn’t get much more exotic than the Drozd amphibious vehicle that will be presented by the Baltic Machine-Building Company, and which looks like it could have emerged from the workshop of Q — James Bond’s fictional research and development division. An accompanying report from TV Zvezda, the official television network of the Russian Ministry of Defense, says that a prototype of the amphibious car is currently being tested. It quotes the vehicle’s chief designer Sergey Tereshenkov, who’s also head of the Baltic Machine-Building Company (or BMK), based in St Petersburg, and describes the design as the first Russian all-wheel-drive amphibious “planing” vehicle in its class. As a planing design, the Drozd should have the speed required to achieve a hydroplaning effect, lifting itself partly off the surface of the water much like a speedboat does.

The Drozd (meaning thrush, a songbird) is “practically unsinkable,” TV Zvezda boldly claims, and it reportedly has a maximum speed of 43 miles per hour on the water and up to 62 miles per hour on land, the power of its 260-horsepower diesel engine being delivered via a three-speed automatic transmission. A “high level of cross-country ability allows the amphibian to be used on public roads, off-road, and in the waters of rivers, lakes and seas,” the report adds. Its range on land is stated as 497 miles, reduced to 186 miles on the water. The Drozd is attributed with a total weight of 4,409 pounds and can carry a payload of up to 3,307 pounds. The amphibian’s lightweight structure is reportedly achieved through the use of composite materials, especially carbon fiber, which is used to create a load-bearing composite hull. The amphibian’s hydrodynamics were the responsibility of Russia’s Kompan Marine Systems, a manufacturer of high-speed vessels for security forces, as well as for sport and leisure use.

BMK

In the available photos, the front wheels of the car are retracted to a horizontal position, an unusual feature for an amphibious vehicle, but one that is said to increase seaworthiness in conditions up to Sea State 3 (wave height of 1.25 meters). Meanwhile, the rear wheels are raised above the bottom of the hull when on the water. A central tire pressure regulation system — a common feature on Russian wheeled military vehicles— is also included, which seems to add another layer of complexity. The front of the vehicle carries a spare wheel and tire plus a winch for self-recovery. While the accompanying images show a civilian-style all-black paint job — presumably this is the prototype — the production amphibian is clearly planned for military use and will be offered with weapons options including machine guns and various “combat modules” including multiple-launch rocket systems. That said, it seems probable that BMK also foresees a limited civilian market for the amphi-car, both in Russia and elsewhere.

EXROADmedia via Wikimedia