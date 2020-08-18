Australia’s Loyal Wingman Drone It’s Developing With Boeing Has Been Photographed In The Wild

One of Boeing’s prototype loyal wingman-type drones for Australia — a unique Australian Ministry of Defense and Boeing Australia project — has been spotted out in the open for the first time. Captured at an undisclosed location in the Australian state of Queensland, the long-lens imagery provides us with a glimpse of the pre-production unmanned teaming aircraft “in the wild.”

The work of an anonymous photographer, the two images — taken earlier this month — were published by Australian Defence Magazine. Although distorted by heat haze, they show the drone on an airfield “somewhere in Queensland.” Exactly where the three pre-production unmanned teaming aircraft are being built has not been announced, but it’s known to be in Queensland, a state that’s also home to the headquarters of Boeing Defence Australia, which is located in Brisbane.

Queensland is also home to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Amberley. The RAAF’s F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler combat jet fleets operate from that base, as do heavy transports and tankers. The drone seen in the two photos has a general shape and size that is in line with images and information that Boeing has already released itself. The company previously said that the single-engined loyal wingman unmanned aircraft is 38 feet long, with a wingspan of 24 feet. This makes it around 10 feet shorter than the U.S. Air Force’s T-38 Talon trainer, and its fairly diminutive proportions are emphasized by the small airport tractor pulling it in one of the pictures from Queensland. What appears to be a white antenna, which has not been seen in previous Boeing pictures or concept art, is visible on top of the rear fuselage. This could be associated with some sort of test equipment.

BOEING The first completed ATS fuselage.