This Explainer On How Wonderfully Complex Submarine Torpedo Tubes Are Is A Must Watch

Stick a torpedo inside a casing through a hatch on one end, close the hatch, and then fire it out the other end of the casing via another hatch. Seems simple enough, right? Well, that laughably simplified description of what is involved in firing 'fish' from a submarine is horrible, but not to worry, because we now have one that is way, way better.

The highly popular SmarterEveryDay YouTube channel went aboard the Los Angeles class nuclear fast attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN-769) for a look around and to chat with the crew about their unique world. As part of the series, an entire episode was dedicated to explaining how Toledo's torpedo tube actually works and it is way more involved than most would probably imagine.