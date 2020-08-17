This Bonkers Video Of A Learjet Doing A Roll At Very Low Altitude Is Terrifying

Private jets are not intended to be thrown around like aerobatic aircraft, but there have been plenty of stunts performed by brazen pilots over the years. Rolling Learjets is sort of an inside joke within the private jet community. The maneuver has been executed more times than many would like to admit, sometimes with terrible results. In fact, specially modified Learjets have been used in two aviation legends' air show routines. But doing a roll as part of a carefully orchestrated routine or at many thousands of feet above terra-firma and at a high energy state is a far cry from rolling a jet just before touching down. This is an area of an aircraft's flight envelope where there is very little forgiveness. According to the crazy video below, some nut at the controls of a Learjet gave it a shot.

The clip comes from one of the best aviation feeds on Instagram, @combat_learjet. You will hear the engines spool up and then the roll begins. A lot of altitude was lost in a very short period of time due to the maneuver: