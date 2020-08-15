This Shot Of An A-10, F-35, And F-22 Billowing Vapor In Formation Is Absolutely Insane

For aviation photographers, few atmospheric effects are as prized as vapor. Often referred to as 'vapes,' 'capes,' 'cones,' or 'streamers' depending on how the vapor propagates around the aircraft, it infuses breathtaking action and drama into an already great shot. Catching it with three dissimilar aircraft flying in formation, one of which is a straight-winged A-10 Warthog, a plane that isn't known for putting out big vapor with ease, is a once in a lifetime shot. This is exactly what Ryan Kelly of Fulldiscaviation.com pulled off in Ocean City, Maryland last week.

And no, vapor does not signify the aircraft is going supersonic. You can read all about vapes and what causes them in this past piece of ours.