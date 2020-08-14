The Navy Now Has A Submarine Aggressor Squadron

The U.S. Navy has stood up an aggressor squadron to train its submariners, as well as anti-submarine forces, about what to expect from their potential opposing counterparts, especially those in Russia and China, and help explore new tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter those threats. One of its focus areas is already on how electronic warfare impacts submarine warfare operations. The unit, abbreviated AGGRON, is part of the Navy's Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC). It has elements at both the UWDC's headquarters at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut and at the Point Loma Annex in San Diego, California. The Navy formally established the squadron between the Spring and Summer of 2019, according to issues of Undersea Warfare magazine, the official publication of the Submarine Force. The service had first publicly announced its plans to create AGGRON in 2018 as we reported on at the time.

"Its goal is to employ an effective cadre of experts (red team) versed in opposition warfighting philosophy, strategy, and tactics to stress submarine crews in warfighting scenarios. Red team expertise will be available locally or virtually to support training and certification," Navy Vice Admiral Charles Richard, then Commander, Submarine Forces, wrote in the Spring 2019 issue of Undersea Warfare. "Additionally, we are working on connectivity between attack center locations to allow remote red team engagement, and we are exploring the possibility of employing select SSN(s) [nuclear attack submarines] as a standing red opposition force for live at-sea play." "All school houses are in receipt of an updated 'red' playbook and are working with the Aggressor Squadron to ensure that crews receive the best blue vs. red (vice blue vs. blue) training scenarios," Richard wrote in the following Summer 2019 edition of the magazine.

USN The Los Angeles class attack submarine USS Asheville sails on the surface of the Philippine Sea in June 2020.

Aggressor units, also sometimes known as the "Opposing Force," or OPFOR, are typically well-versed in the doctrine and tactics of possible adversaries, or the "red" force. The idea is that these elements provide added realism to training exercises, giving friendly "blue" forces an opportunity to get a feel for how potential opponents might operate and explore how existing and improved concepts of operation might work against them. "Functions as Submarine Force (SUBFOR) lead trainer for opposing force (OPFOR) capabilities and simulation," reads one Navy job listing for a Supervisor Training Instructor (Intelligence) who would serve as the deputy commander of AGGRON. "Serves as leading authority in DON [Department of the Navy] and DoD [Department of Defense] on adversary submarine warfare and ASW [anti-submarine warfare] tactics." AGGRON also looks set to serve as tool for evaluating future threats, as well as friendly capabilities. Another internal job listing the Navy issued on Aug. 13, 2020, says that the squadron wants an individual with "cryptologic experience in submarine operations to assist with various Electronic Warfare (EW) projects and act as the UWDC AGGRON EW SME [subject matter expert]."