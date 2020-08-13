Is The Stargazer Air-Launch Mothership About To Test A Secretive Air Force Payload?

Northrop Grumman's Stargazer conducted a curious flight from Edwards Air Force Base in California, out past the Channel Islands off the state's coast and into the Pacific Ocean, and back yesterday. The aircraft, the only Lockheed L-1011 Tristar still flying today, which normally operates from the Mojave Air and Space Port, is best known as the mothership for the Pegasus XL space launch rocket, but has been involved other advanced aerospace testing in the past.

Aerospace photographer Jack Beyer was among the first to notice Stargazer's so-far-unexplained outing, which began at around 5:00 AM local time and wrapped up some two hours later. After clearing the Channel Islands, the aircraft, which carries the civil registration code N140SC, had entered in a long, elliptical race track orbit and had begun to climb, eventually reaching an altitude of around 40,000 feet while facing out into the Pacific.

ADS-B Exhange A look at Stargazer's complete route on Aug. 12, 2020. The purple section represents where the aircraft reached 40,000 feet, before descending again.

That altitude and direction is notable as is matches the release profile of a Pegasus XL rocket. However, as other observers noted, there were no Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) alerting other aircraft and ships down below of a potential launch, as is typically required. In addition, Pegasus XLs are often mated to Stargazer at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which is where the launches are then usually staged from. A U.S. Navy P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane, with the Bureau Number (BuNo) serial number 162999, was spotted on flight tracking software orbiting nearby where Stargazer was flying and left the area at around the same time, but it is unclear if the two flights were at all related.

ADS-B Exchange This P-3C was flying this pattern in the same general area as Stargazer on Aug. 12, 2020.

It is possible that this was just a routine training flight so that the Stargazer's crew could practice a launch operation without actually firing a rocket. However, it's not clear why Northrop Grumman would have staged such a flight out of Edwards, the U.S. Air Force's premier flight test facility, which is also home to NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center, rather than the aircraft's home base at Mojave. This is not the aircraft's first visit to Edwards recently, either, with it conducting flights overland from the base since at least June, according to online flight tracking data. The part of the Pacific Ocean in which its latest flight took place is in an overwater military range complex commonly used for flight tests and missile launches, too. An Air Force B-52 bomber recently conducted a captive carry test flight of the in-development hypersonic AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) in the same general area. As already noted, Stargazer itself has also served as a platform to conduct testing of other aerospace vehicles, such as the abortive X-34 experimental air-launched space plane, including captive carry tests that do not involve an actual launch. Going through the full flight profile used for a launch could have been a way to see how the payload vehicle might respond to the stresses of those maneuvers.

NASA Stargazer, then flying for Orbital Sciences, takes off for a captive carry test of an X-34 prototype in 1999. Orbital Sciences subsequently merged with ATK to form Orbital-ATK, which Northrop Gruman then acquired, a purchase that included this aircraft, rebranding it as the company's Innovation Systems division.