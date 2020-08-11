Amphibious Assault Ship USS Essex Carries Load Of Gorgeous World War II Warbirds To Hawaii

The U.S. Navy's Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Essex recently served as an aviation transport of sorts, bringing a load of World War II-era warbirds to Hawaii. The aircraft, which include examples of the iconic P-51 Mustang fighter and B-25 Mitchell bomber, among others, are set to take part in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on Friday.

Essex arrived at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, site of the infamous Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, which finally brought American fully into the War, with her unusual cargo on Aug. 10, 2020. The United States and the rest of the Allies declared final victory over Japan on Aug. 14, 1945, though Japanese officials would not formally surrender until Sept. 2. This followed Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender on May 8.

One of two Texan trainer aircraft that was also on board after being unloaded in Hawaii.

Dockworkers in San Diego rig up the P-51 Mustang in preparation to load it onto the Essex.

One of two Catalina flying boats in the water next to Essex before being hoisted aboard.

The F8F Bearcat on the dock in San Diego on its way to the Essex.

In some ways, Essex was reprising the role that some smaller Navy aircraft carriers fulfilled during World War II, helping to deliver combat aircraft from the United States to faraway destinations, including in the Pacific theater. Much more recently, in the late 2000s, the Wasp class Amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard – which recently suffered a devastating fire – transported "red air" aggressor jets to Hawaii for exercises.

An L-29 Deflin aggressor jet is seen on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard in the late 2000s.

It's hardly the first time a Navy ship has hosted warbirds, either. In April 1992, two B-25s notably took off from the Forrestal class aircraft carrier USS Ranger to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the famous Doolittle Raid on Japan in 1942. That operation involved the Yorktown class aircraft carrier USS Hornet launching 16 of the bombers, which then went on to bomb Tokyo and other nearby areas in a direct reprisal for the Pearl Harbor attack.

The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson brought another contingent of warbirds to Hawaii for the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1995, as well.