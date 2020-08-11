South Korea Officially Unveils Plan For F-35B Light Carrier

The South Korean government has revealed that its next amphibious assault ships will be aviation-centric platforms with a heavy focus on operations involving the country's future short and vertical takeoff and landing capable F-35B Joint Strike Fighters. The vessels will not have a well-deck to launch and receive landing craft or amphibious vehicles and will be in a configuration more akin to the U.S. Navy's first-in-class USS America.

The new details about the LPX-II program, previously referred to as LPH-II, were included in a larger South Korean defense spending plan for the 2021 to 2025 timeframe that authorities in Seoul released on Aug. 10, 2020. The South Korean Ministry of Defense also released a new rendering of the ship's design, as it exists now, which is seen at the top of this story and below.

South Korean Ministry of Defense

South Korea's plan to acquire new big-deck amphibious assault ships that could support F-35Bs first emerged publicly last year and was the product of deliberations that also considered plans to buy larger dedicated aircraft carriers. Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) won the contract to design the LPX-II in October 2019. At the same time, there were reports about South Korea moving ahead with the acquisition of the short and vertical takeoff and landing variant fo the F-35, which was subsequently confirmed. South Korean authorities had been eying the purchase of F-35Bs as early as 2017. The LPX-II design will reportedly be derived from the South Korean Navy's Dokdo class amphibious assault ship hullform, which was originally designed by another shipbuilder, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction (HHIC). The Dokdos, the second of which has its own notable, but less substantial differences from the original design, are classified as landing platform helicopters (LPH), but the first ship was referred to as the LPX during development. Previous reports have said the new ships would displace around 30,000 tons, around 12,000 tons more than the Dokdos, and also be longer overall.

USN The first-in-class Dokdo.

The new rendering from the South Korean Ministry of Defense shows some broad overall similarities to the existing Dokdo class ships, including the superstructure with twin exhaust funnel clusters. However, the LPX-II's expanded superstructure has two new large octagonal masts and there are at least two large fixed radar arrays on the front of the forward one. The front of the LPX-II's enlarged flight deck is also squared off compared to the Dokdos and has two elevators at the stern to bring aircraft and other equipment up from the lower decks. The South Korean Navy's existing LPHs have one stern elevator and another in the center of the forward flight deck, which would be difficult, if not impossible to use during routine operations with short-takeoff fixed-wing jets, such as the F-35B, which would need this area clear. The new concept art shows eight F-35Bs parked on the ship's deck, as well as another either landing or taking off, and two helicopters, which could represent the South Korean Navy's UH-60P Black Hawks or the South Korean Marine Corps' MUH-1 Surions. It's interesting to note that the newly released concept art is substantially different from an earlier rendering from the South Korean Ministry of Defense, which had a very different superstructure design and had the second aircraft elevator more amidships on the port side. It also showed tilt-rotor aircraft similar to the V-22 Osprey on the deck.

South Korean Ministry of Defense via Naval News An earlier and much lower quality rendering of the notional LPX-II design that the South Korean Ministry of Defense released last year.