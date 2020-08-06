This Was The Largest Conventional Explosion America Ever Set Off

However, this kind of testing did still continue after Minor Scale. Another particularly large Defense Nuclear Agency test, called Misty Picture , took place at the PHETG at White Sands on May 17, 1987. This involved the detonation of 4,685 tons of ANFO and produced a blast equivalent to just under 4 kilotons of TNT.

After the Minor Scale test, the Defense Nuclear Agency had said it did not intend to carry out any future detonations that would involve a larger explosive pile. "Future tests are not expected to get bigger than Minor Scale," a 1986 report on the test said. "There are no plans for a test called Major Scale."

One of the last planned such explosive tests was one known as Divine Strake, which DTRA, the Defense Nuclear Agency's successor, planned to carry out in 2006. This was to involve setting off 700 tons of ANFO inside a tunnel at the Department of Energy's Nevada Test Site ostensibly to help in the development of deep-penetrating conventional weapons to defeat facilities involved in the production and storage of weapons of mass destruction.

The agency insisted that the event was not related in any way to nuclear effects testing, despite the obvious potential value in the development of bunker-busting nuclear weapons, as highlighted in a number of press reports at the time. In 2007, DTRA formally canceled the test in the face of controversy over its intended purpose and concerns that it could launch radioactive dust, leftover from previous nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site, into the atmosphere.

"I have become convinced that it's time to look at alternative methods that obviate the need for this type of large-scale test," then-DTRA Director Dr. James Tegnelia said in a statement on Feb. 22, 2007. "This decision was not based on any technical information that indicates the test would produce harm to workers, the general public, or the environment," an accompanying DTRA press release said.

No matter what Divine Strake's actual intended purpose might have been, it, along with Minor Scale and these other tests, all remind us of the immense destructive power that conventional explosives can produce, as was on full display during the recent tragic events in Beirut.

