Satellite Imagery Offers Shocking Views Of Devastated Beirut Port

Satellite imagery and other aerial footage of the Port of Beirut, as well as other areas of the Lebanese capital, are steadily emerging showing devastating damage from an explosion there yesterday. Authorities have said that the significantly larger second blast was the result of the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of pelletized ammonium nitrate in a warehouse on one of the docks, which was triggered by other explosive material at the site, possibly including fireworks.

The incident, the exact timeline and cause of which remains under investigation, occurred on Aug. 4, 2020. Video from the incident shows a fire at the warehouse in question that leads to a smaller initial explosion. Something, which might be fireworks, is seen cooking off afterward, shortly before the absolutely massive secondary explosion that also created a gigantic shockwave and towering red cloud. Lebanese authorities say that at least 135 people died and 5,000 more were injured in the disaster. You can see more dramatic footage of explosions and otherwise get up to speed on this incident in The War Zone's initial coverage here.

Satellite imagery that The War Zone obtained from Planet Labs shows that detonation left a crater in the dock where the warehouse once stood that is nearly 500 feet wide and is now full of water. The explosions also occurred right next to a set of grain elevators that held approximately 85 percent of the country's grain stockpile.