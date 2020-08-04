Gigantic Explosion And Shockwave Rip Through Beirut's Port (Updated)

Details are still limited, but a gigantic explosion has rocked the area in the vicinity of the Port of Beirut, which is very close to the center of the city. Initial reports indicate that a ship carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded. Videos and pictures on social media from the scene show an initial explosion, with a big ball of smoke, which is then followed by a much larger secondary explosion resulting in a huge fireball and shockwave.

Video footage and images available show significant damage, even well away from ground zero, with windows and glass doors shattered in various areas of the city. Injuries have already been reported.

Other videos of the secondary explosion show a building right next to the epicenter that appears to suffer a direct hit from the blast.

One video definitely shows what could be fireworks cooking off.

Lebanon is currently in the grips of major political and economic crises, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is also home to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group, which may have been involved in a recently thwarted terrorist attack in the disputed Golan Height region between Israel and Syria.

Even though there is never a good time for a disaster like this, now is particularly bad.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Update: 12:40 PM EST—

Video and pictures are now emerging of the aftermath of the explosion, which looks to have been absolutely devastating. Some sort of conflagration in a warehouse on the dock itself may also have been responsible for at least one of the blasts.

There are reports now of hundreds of casualties and that the Lebanese military is assisting in the response efforts. Power outages are also being reported as a result of the explosions.