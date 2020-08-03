The Pentagon To Beef Up Its Posture In Poland, Add 1,000 Troops

The Pentagon has officially signed a cooperation agreement with Poland that includes plans to add another 1,000 personnel to the total number of U.S. troops in that country at any one time. This comes less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump's Administration announced it would be withdrawing thousands of American troops from Germany and sending a portion of them to locations elsewhere in Europe, which you can read about more in this recent War Zone piece. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that negotiations regarding the new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland, which is a NATO member, were complete on Aug. 3, 2020. Breaking Defense was among the first to report that the deal was getting close to being done following a statement from Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak to this effect on July 31.

Last year, President Trump and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, had signed joint declarations calling for increased defense cooperation. There has also been talk of the possible permanent basing of a significantly increased number of U.S. troops in the eastern European country. Breaking Defense also reported that the new EDCA would include new substantial permanent forward-deployed forces, but Esper's statement does not mention any such developments, specifically. "The EDCA will enable an increased enduring U.S. rotational presence of about 1,000 personnel, to include the forward elements of the U.S. Army’s V Corps headquarters and a Division headquarters, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and the infrastructure to support an armored brigade combat team and combat aviation brigade," Esper said. "This is in addition to the 4,500 U.S. personnel already on rotation in Poland."

US Army A member of the US Army riding in a Stryker wheeled armored vehicle shows a Polish flag patch whilein the country for an exercise in 2015.

In February, the Army announced it would reestablish the V Corps headquarters element at Fort Knox, Kentucky, which would then deploy approximately 200 personnel on routine, rotating deployments to an unspecified location in Europe where they would run an "operational command post." The service had shuttered V Corps, which was previously situated in Germany and had been there since the 1950s, in 2013, as part of earlier force reductions in the region. For years now, the Army has also rotated armored brigade combat teams (ABCT) through temporary deployments to Poland. When those units arrive there, they presently take up residence at Polish military facilities in cities and towns in the western portion of the country near the German border. Army logistics and combat aviation elements rotate through deployments to facilities in Powidz, which is situated more in the center of the country. A larger command and control element has been situated at Poznan and this is now set to be replaced by the new rotating deployments of a full division-level headquarters. The U.S. military does have actual forward-deployed units, including personnel working in Redzikowo, where the United States is establishing an Aegis Ashore missile defense site. The Air Force's 52nd Fighter Wing has also established detachments at the Polish Air Force's bases at Lask and Miroslawiec.

NATO The disposition of US forces, as well as NATO elements, in Poland circa 2018. "DET-1" is the 52nd Fighter Wing's Detachment 1 at Lask. Detachment 2 at Miroslawiec had not yet been established when this map was created.